Fantasy Football: Week 10 Kicker rankings

Our top-ranked fantasy football kicker of Week 10 is an old familiar face, yet one we haven't heard from much this season. Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed four games with injury this season, and that's likely the main reason why his name hasn't come up amongst the top-10 kickers this season.

With a clean bill of health, however, Butker is set to make a big impact in the second half of the season.

Harrison Butker is ready to make a fantasy impact in the second half. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Butker currently ranks 32nd among fantasy kickers through nine weeks; obviously not what we've come to expect from such an elite option at the position. But again, he's only attempted eight field goals on the year; for comparison, the highest-scoring kicker, Justin Tucker, has 20 attempts this season.

But, besides being healthy again, Butker does have two things going for him. The main one is, he kicks for one of the most potent offenses in the NFL led by quarterback god, Patrick Mahomes. And we want our kickers attached to high-scoring offenses and teams.

Secondly, though, Butker currently owns the mark for the farthest field goal made this year — a whopping 62 yards!

As much as it's great to have a kicker on a high-scoring team, it also helps to have a kicker who can make those unbelievable, yet often crucial, field goals. Not many boots across the league can make boast that level of ability, so Butker's value remains intact for the rest of the season.

Don't be surprised if, when the fantasy football season is all said and done, Butker ranks closer to the top-10 kickers than he does his current position in the top 35.

Here's the kicker position — check out where Butker and the rest of the Ks landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 10:

