Fantasy Football: Kicker rankings for Week 10

We all want our fantasy kickers to be attached to high-scoring offenses and few teams field a higher-flying unit than the Rams do. Unfortunately for them, that unit came to a crashing halt in Week 9 against the Titans.

But while the offense only mustered 16 points, the game did show the value of a good kicker, as Matt Gay scored 12 fantasy points thanks to three field goals and an extra point.

Week 9 showed Gay's safe floor, no matter the game script. How will he follow that performance up in Week 10?

Check out the Rams' boot and the rest of the kickers in our analysts' Week 10 rankings of the position.

