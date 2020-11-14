Fantasy Football Week 10 Injury Wrap: Bears looking for a running back

David Montgomery has been ruled out for Monday's game against Minnesota. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2020 Fantasy Football season has been all about grinding, and Week 10 is no exception. Here’s your status report.

• David Montgomery (concussion) is out for Monday’s home game against Minnesota. This sets up some unusual replacement options — Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall, or perhaps Lamar Miller off the practice squad. Allen Robinson (knee) is listed as questionable but expected to play; he had a limited practice week. One final note on the Bears — offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, not head coach Matt Nagy, will call the plays Monday.

• Irv Smith was a two-touchdown surprise player in Week 9, but a groin injury will keep him out Monday. Kyle Rudolph is a deep-league replacement option, as needed.

• There are no obvious answers with the Seattle backfield. Chris Carson (foot) did sideline work this week but no organized team practice. He’s listed as questionable, but that seems on the optimistic side. Carlos Hyde (hamstring) did practice Friday but is also questionable. If those veterans can’t go, it’s a crowded guess on DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer, and perhaps Alex Collins.

• The 49ers are down several starters, as usual, including Tevin Coleman (knee), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), and Raheem Mostert (knee). Jerick McKinnon is the best bet at New Orleans, with JaMycal Hasty another option. Kendrick Bourne was activated off the COVID-19 list, but Richie James could be the wideout sleeper here. James had a nine-catch, 184-yard explosion last week against Green Bay.

• The chargers won’t have Justin Jackson (knee) at Miami, and Troymaine Pope (concussion) is listed as questionable. Kalen Ballage is an interesting flier, up against Miami’s shaky rushing defense. It’s also a Ballage revenge game, if that matters to you.

• The Bengals haven’t made it official yet, but all signs point to Joe Mixon (foot) missing Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh. It’s a worrisome development, given that Cincinnati is off its bye week. Giovani Bernard grades at RB19, RB7, and RB3 the last three weeks he’s played (PPR scoring).

• Devonta Freeman (ankle) landed on IR, so he’s out for at least three games. Wayne Gallman isn’t the most exciting running back, but he has 193 total yards and three touchdowns over the past three games. Sterling Shepard (toe/hip) is dinged up but expected to play.

• The Steelers activated Ben Roethlisberger (COVID-19) Sunday, as expected. He’s fully expected to start Sunday against Cincinnati. Note that the Steelers play in one of the second-wave games; because CBS is televising the final round of the Masters, Week 10’s NFL slate has five 1 pm ET games, then six in the second wave.

• Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) and Tim Patrick (hamstring) missed some work this week, but context clues points to them playing against the Raiders. Noah Fant (ankle) isn’t 100 percent but is also trending forward.

• The Patriots injury sheet is crowded, as usual. Damien Harris (ankle/chest) is considered questionable, and there’s a chance Sony Michel will play. Even if N’Keal Harry (concussion) is active, I can’t rank him ahead of surging WR Jakobi Meyers. Of course, the Patriots are still stuck on three touchdown passes as a team. Nick Folk (back) is listed as questionable, and Stephon Gilmore (knee) might not play.

• Miami’s running game has been sluggish without Myles Gaskin (and even Gaskin was ordinary, at 3.9 YPC). Matt Breida (hamstring) has a chance to play, otherwise you might want to pivot to Salvon Ahmed (7-38 rushing last week; he was a college teammate of Gaskin’s). Jordan Howard is the team’s goal-line back but has very little yardage upside.

• Mark Ingram (ankle) has a solid chance to return, which would push Baltimore’s backfield up to three primary guys and make it a fantasy headache again. It’s also the Sunday night game, so most fantasy managers will have to make a decision with incomplete information. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have received similar volume the last two weeks; Dobbins is a little more involved in the passing game, but Lamar Jackson hasn’t thrown much to any of his backs. Edwards does have a touchdown run in three straight games.

• Alshon Jeffery (calf) will return for the Eagles but I can’t proactively use him against the Giants. Philadelphia might be more aggressive with featured back Miles Sanders (knee), also scheduled to return.

• Kenny Golladay (hip) is out for another week. Tight End T.J. Hockenson is quietly having a breakout year, in part because of Golladay’s absence — Hockenson has 18 targets the last two weeks, and touchdowns in four of his last five games. WR Danny Amendola posted 7-77-0 last week, on 10 targets. The Lions host Washington’s underrated defense Sunday, a unit that ranks sixth in DVOA and No. 1 against the pass.

• Kenyan Drake (ankle) did some work this week and is a game-time decision for the second-wave start against Buffalo. Chase Edmonds was busy (28 touches) but inefficient (88 yards) in his Week 9 start. Nonetheless, Edmonds is a reasonable Week 10 play if Drake is ruled out, and even if Drake plays, perhaps he’s not ready for a heavy workload.

• David Johnson (concussion) went on injured reserve, which means he’s out for at least three games. Time to see what Duke Johnson can do, starting Sunday at Cleveland. C.J. Prosise has been added to the active roster.

• Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) was ruled out early in the week, setting up Mike Davis for heavy work against Tampa Bay.

• Robert Tonyan (ankle) was hurt Thursday and missed Friday’s practice. He’s a risky play against Jacksonville. Allen Lazard (core) is a game-time decision; I’d like a show-me week before I proactively dial him up.

• Nick Chubb (knee) had a solid practice week and is back from injured reserve. He’ll presumably be the featured back against Houston, with Kareem Hunt a capable second option.

• Gardner Minshew (thumb) remains out indefinitely, and the Jaguars might belong to Jake Luton at the moment, anyway. Laviska Shenault (hamstring) won’t play at Green Bay. Tight end Tyler Eifert (4-48) was useful last week, and might be worth a shot in deeper formats.