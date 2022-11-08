Fantasy Football Week 10: Defense rankings

Fantasy football managers definitely missed the Dallas Cowboys D/ST in Week 9, when the team was on bye. It's not every day we're here talking about missing a defense during a heavy bye week, but the Cowboys stop unit hasn't been just a regular defense through the first half of the season.

Dallas currently ranks second among D/STs with 92 fantasy points (10 under the points leaders, the New England Patriots). They lead the league in sacks (33 — yes, even with the bye week) and have yet to allow more than 20 points more than twice this season.

Not bad for Micah Parsons and co.

Micah Parsons and the Dallas D has a been a point-producer in fantasy this year. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys D/ST will take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, and few teams are in more disarray than the Pack. In fact, the Packers not only gave the Lions their second win of the season in Week 9, but they also helped their D/ST to their best point total of the season (11pts, thanks in no small part to Rodgers' three interceptions).

It's hard to put into words, much less see it happening on television, but the Packers do not look like a good team right now. Rodgers looks like a shell of his former MVP self. They barely have any healthy weapons left on offense, and it's not like the ones they had were particularly elite. In fact, the Packers have scored over 20 points just four times this season.

All this is undoubtedly music to the Cowboys' ears.

In the past, starting a fantasy D/ST with confidence against the Packers would've been difficult. Now, they look like one of the better matchups for opposing defenses in the NFL.

Here's the defense position — check out where Dallas and the rest of the D/STs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 10:

