Fantasy Football Week 10 Bold Predictions: Don't sleep on Browns-Texans matchup

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 10!

Duke Johnson SZN (or week) is FINALLY here!

Liz Loza: With David Johnson unlikely to take the field on Sunday, Duke Johnson is the team’s expected RB1. Stepping in for the other Johnson in Week 9, Duke was active for 52 of 64 offensive snaps and closed out Houston’s narrow win with 73 scrimmage yards on 20 touches. The last time Johnson recorded more than 10 totes was Week 14 of his rookie season (2015) with the Browns. In that effort, he managed 78 rushing yards on 13 attempts. Ironically, two of Cleveland’s three wins that year included double-digit carries from Duke. A player who has demonstrated a three-down skill-set, the Miami product figures to have another career effort when he takes on his former team in Week 10. The Browns are only giving up an average of 4.0 YPC to opposing rushers, but the volume — in tandem with his ability to lineup as a receiver - provides Johnson with top-20 fantasy appeal.

This is actually Rashard Higgins’ week

Matt Harmon: It was supposed to all go down in Week 8 but then a massive basically tornado adjacent storm took place over Cleveland’s stadium. Still, it was clear in that game that Higgins has indeed taken over the Odell Beckham role in the offense. Higgins ran a route on 20 of 25 Baker Mayfield dropbacks. He lined up out wide on 17 of his routes and had the highest aDOT on the team (8.7). In better conditions, Higgins should be able to deliver on his promise against a putrid Texans defense. Houston gives up the third-highest touchdown rate and highest passer rating in the league. With Deshaun Watson and Company putting up numbers on the other side, this is an underrated fantasy game on the Week 10 slate.

Austin Hooper ready to return in style

Scott Pianowski: Hooper didn’t have a fun first half — he’s currently lagging as TE29, and there was a surprise appendectomy. But Hooper was starting to quietly produce before the forced layoff — three straight five-catch games — and that’s more than enough to be relevant in the wreckage of Tight End 2020. Hooper will be a Top 6 tight end the rest of the way, and it will start against Houston; look for 70 yards, a touchdown, or both against the Texans.

Brandon Aiyuk offers WR1 upside

Dalton Del Don: I have Aiyuk ranked much higher (WR12) this week than his ECR (WR42), and the people are demanding an explanation. The rookie ranks top-10 in WOPR over last his two games, and Kyle Shanahan said he planned 85% of SF’s game plan around Aiyuk before he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and suddenly missed Week 9. Deebo Samuel will be limited if he returns, while George Kittle and Raheem Mostert remain out, so Aiyuk should be targeted heavily as San Francisco’s clear No. 1 option in a game against New Orleans that’s likely to force them to throw plenty. Marshon Lattimore has hardly been a shutdown corner this season, so I expect Aiyuk to finish as a WR1 this week.

T.J. Hockenson in for his best game of the season

Andy Behrens: It’s a blow-up spot for Hockenson, who has a shot to finish as the overall TE1 in Week 10. Hockenson is at home facing Washington, a team that’s allowed the sixth most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Football Team has given up big performances to Dallas Goedert, Mark Andrews, Gerald Everett and Evan Engram. Hockenson has seen 18 targets over the past two weeks and he’s found the end zone in four of five. He’s about to have the best game of his breakout second season.

