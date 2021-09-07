Fantasy Football: Week 1 wide receiver rankings

A.J. Brown is probably smiling in anticipation of his Week 1 matchup (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

We're all looking (and hoping) for the juiciest matchups for our players week in and week out of the fantasy football season.

Few players have a juicier matchup in Week 1 than Tennessee Titans' start wide receiver, A.J. Brown.

Brown, new wideout addition Julio Jones, and the rest of the Titans offense will play host to an Arizona Cardinals team sporting one of the most inexperienced secondaries in football.

With another high-flying offense across the field in Kyler Murray's Cardinals, a back-and-forth affair is expected — music to A.J. Brown's fantasy managers' ears.

Check out where Brown lands in our fantasy analysts' wide receiver rankings for Week 1.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

