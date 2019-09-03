Fantasy football Week 1 waiver wire: Is Demaryius Thomas worth a pickup?

The 2019 NFL regular season begins Thursday, which means fantasy football's "draft season" is all but over. (If you're still drafting, we've got you covered.)

But now is no time to rest on your laurels.

For various reasons, plenty of players slip through the cracks in fantasy drafts. Additionally, some players' situations have changed drastically since you held your draft thanks to injuries, trades or ongoing holdouts.

So, while the other owners in your league boast about how strong their squad is, why not sneak a peek at the waiver wire and add some players who could benefit you down the line?

For all the intrepid fantasy owners out there, here are the best waiver wire pickups at each position for Week 1:

QUARTERBACK

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (owned in 34 percent of Yahoo! leagues): There's something to be said for the "streaming quarterbacks" strategy, and Allen is a prime example.

The Bills quarterback gets a favorable Week 1 matchup at the New York Jets, who allowed him to scamper for 101 rushing yards in their Week 14 matchup last season. This is a guy who posted at least 18 fantasy points in five of his final six games as a rookie, so Allen is a great streaming option who should be there for the taking in one-quarterback leagues.

Other quarterbacks to target: Kirk Cousins (MIN), Jimmy Garoppolo (SF), Derek Carr (OAK)

RUNNING BACK

Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans (33 percent owned): Hyde was buried on the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart until Saturday, when he suddenly became Duke Johnson's direct backup thanks to a trade to the Texans.

Hyde doesn't have Johnson's burst and averaged just 3.3 yards per carry last season. But he could easily become Houston's early-down and goal-line back, which makes him worth a flier in deeper leagues.

Other running backs to target: Justise Hill (BAL), Frank Gore (BUF), Justin Jackson (LAC)

WIDE RECEIVER

Jamison Crowder, New York Jets (46 percent owned): Crowder is the third fiddle in this new Jets offense behind Le'Veon Bell and Robby Anderson. But Anderson is still recovering from a nagging calf injury, and Crowder developed a solid rapport with quarterback Sam Darnold during the preseason.

If you're in a deep PPR league, Crowder is worth looking at as a plug-and-play WR3 who could get you six-plus catches.

Other wide receivers to target: Albert Wilson (MIA), Tyrell Williams (OAK), Demaryius Thomas (NE)*

*A brief note on Thomas: N'Keal Harry heading to short-term injured reserve means the veteran wideout could make hay in New England's offense. Tom Brady has a lot of mouths to feed -- Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Jakobi Meyers and Phillip Dorsett included -- but if you liked Thomas' two-touchdown performance in the Patriots preseason finale, you may want to carve out a roster spot for him.

TIGHT END

Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders (23 percent owned): Want proof the Raiders believe in Waller? They released veteran tight end Luke Willson over the weekend.

You're not going to find many starting NFL tight ends lying around on the waiver wire, so even Waller doesn't pan out, he's worth rostering if you don't have a stud at the position.

Other tight ends to target: T.J. Hockenson (DET), Jack Doyle (IND)

