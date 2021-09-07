Fantasy Football: Week 1 tight end rankings

Will George Kittle play a full season in 2021? (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It seems like the main thing stopping George Kittle from taking over the fantasy tight end position year in and year out is health.

For as dominant as he is when he's on the field, he just hasn't had great luck in staying on that field; he's only played 16 games once in his career.

Fantasy drafters who secured Kittle's services will undoubtedly be hoping he can stay healthy for the majority of this 17-week season. It all starts in Week 1, when Kittle's 49ers travel to take on the Detroit Lions.

Check out where Kittle lands on our analysts' Week 1 rankings for the tight end position.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

