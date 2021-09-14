Fantasy Football: Week 2 tight end rankings

T.J. Hockenson had a heck of a 2021 start. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Well, if there were any worries about how T.J. Hockenson would mesh with new Lions quarterback, Jared Goff, most — if not all — of those worries can be put to bed.

Hockenson dominated in a surprisingly competitive game the Lions ultimately lost against a stout 49ers defense. The tight end turned 10 looks into eight catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.

How will Hockenson follow up his successful fantasy 2021 debut in Week 2?

[Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Check out where Hock lands on our analysts' Week 2 rankings for the tight end position.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

