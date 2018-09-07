Fantasy Football: Week 1 Starts and Sits

One key in fantasy football involves not overthinking. You drafted specific players for a reason. Ideally, they carry you throughout the season which ends with you drinking from the cup of glory. However, there are times when the matchup, weather, injury or other circumstances force a fantasy owner to consider looking elsewhere -- and why that might be a good thing.

Here are your start and sit options for Week 1. Also, take a look at the Week 1 position by position rankings. Good luck out there.

Quarterbacks

Start – Jared Goff at Raiders. Even the most suspect teams or units often step in season opener at home so going with a quarterback who was drafted outside QB1 territory at Oakland leans toward dicey. There's some additional trepidation since Rams coach Sean McVay kept his starters out all of his preseason. Regardless, the Raiders just traded away their best defender and this defense had issues even if Khalil Mack remained. Meanwhile, the Rams offense rocked last season and added Brandin Cooks. Go for Goff.

Sit – Dak Prescott at Panthers. This isn't some anti-Cowboys bias from Redskins territory. I'm in prove-it-to-me mode with the Dallas offense this season. The offensive line isn't whole. The wide receiver corps lacks proven pieces. Prescott took a step back year, at least during the time Ezekiel Elliott sat. The running back is ready now, but there are enough other factors for me to pass on using Prescott on the road for Week 1.

Running backs

Start – Royce Freeman vs. Seahawks. Denver promoted the rookie runner to starter ahead of the season opener. That is a smart call by the Broncos -- and a nice bonus for fantasy owners who sought out the sleeper in drafts. Seattle enters Week 1 without linebacker K.J. Wright, thus providing Freeman backers with even more reason to use him.

Sit – LeSean McCoy at Ravens. Even those of us who play in multiple fantasy leagues cannot land every coveted player. There are others you don't seek out, but are worthy of selection at some point. Then we have a smaller, but notable faction of players that are stay away names at almost any cost. This season that meant most players on the Buffalo Bills and in particular, McCoy, who still often went in the second round based on name recognition. Based on off-the-field issues, questions at quarterback and a road game this week, pass on using McCoy assuming you have anyone even remotely interesting.

Wide receivers

Start – John Ross, at Colts. Starting A.J. Green is a true "duh" comment, but it's worth noting the nice Week 1 matchup against the woeful Indianapolis cornerback group. Starting Ross, a speed threat coming off a bust of a rookie season, is a true boom or bust call. It's not one owners with steady options should make. Those with an iffy WR3 options and the need for some upside hope should consider rolling with Ross.

Sit – Sammy Watkins, at Chargers. There's the quieter than quiet preseason. There's the quarterback making his first Week 1 start. There's the road. There's the meh when it comes to Sammy Watkins these days. Over time this season, the ex-Ram surely has some interesting stat lines. That guessing game will get tiresome. Not in the opener.

Tight ends

Start – Jordan Reed, at Cardinals. Yes, the Redskins' go-to target sat out the entire preseason while recovering from toe surgery on both feet. True, his injury history is worrisome. Still, I'm a believer this season because the alternative involves Washington moving on in 2019. Nah, Reed stays and returns to his top-5 tight end status.

Sit –George Kittle, at Vikings. The status for San Francisco's young pass catcher is uncertain. What's not is the formidable challenge of facing a Minnesota defense that allowed the fewest fantasy points to tight ends last season.

Defenses

Start – Ravens, vs. Bills. Nathan Peterman. My work here is done.

Sit – Seahawks, at Broncos. Transition time in Seattle as the Legion of Boom breaks up. Less concern at home, but on the road for the opener against a Denver team aiming for a bounce back season, pass.