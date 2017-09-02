Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Wide receiver

No one wants to hear about matchups...not in Week 1 anyway. You just want to start the players you think are best and be done with it. But you're still here, looking at these Week 1 fantasy WR rankings, and you're probably annoyed that someone on your team (Davante Adams? Keenan Allen?) is "so low" while other guys (DeVante Parker? Adam Thielen?) are "so high." What good was that draft cheat sheet if you're already dipping into your bench for starters?

But that's how fantasy football works, and even though we acknowledge that there's still a lot we don't know about defenses or how often players are going to be targeted, there are a few things we can reasonably assume. We're still a little leery of receivers against the Seahawks and Broncos, and we're perhaps a little overeager to have receivers against the Saints and Eagles. Last year's numbers only mean so much, but, in many cases, they're still at least a partial indicator of how defenses will fare this season.

You'll notice that even guys like Adams (vs. Seahawks) and Allen (@ Broncos) are still among our top 36 receivers, meaning we're still suggesting they are "starters" in 12-team leagues. Depending on your actual roster, you might sit them, but they still have plenty of upside.

WEEK 1 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



If you've played fantasy football before, you know how volatile the WR position can be, so there's nothing wrong with being skeptical of these rankings. There is still much to be learned about the league this year, so make sure you're paying close attention in Week 1 and ready to grab breakout receivers off the waiver wire.

Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often.





Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: WRs

7 Amari Cooper, Raiders @ Titans.

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues



