Fantasy Football: Week 1 Rankings

We're here! We've finally made it! Week 1 is set to kick off Thursday night between the Dallas Cowboys and the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Most importantly, though, the fantasy points for all those teams you've drafted will finally start rolling in!

You might already know who you're going to start in Week 1. But maybe you want to see how each member of your team stacks up next to others of the same position. Or maybe you already have a roster conundrum, a positional tie you have to break in order to start the players with the highest chances of giving you a kick-off victory.

Whatever your needs, our five fantasy football analysts have you covered with their Week 1 rankings for every position.

Make sure to bookmark, save, and refer to them as Liz, Matt, Dalton, Scott, and Andy will continue to update their ranks right up until kickoff!

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

