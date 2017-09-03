Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Defense

Our Week 1 defense rankings are mainly based on 2016 stats and offseason moves -- both of which only mean so much in 2017. This initial set of D/ST rankings is similar to our preseason rankings, but matchups have some teams moving up and others moving down -- so much so that more than a few owners might running to the waiver wire for a sleeper already.
The Chiefs drop the furthest, going from No. 2 in our preseason rankings to 20th in Week 1 thanks to a matchup with the defending champs in New England. The Bills make the biggest move up, going from a draft-day afterthought to a big-time Week 1 sleeper thanks to a matchup against the Jets.
Quite a few of of our preseason sleepers have nice matchups to start the year. The Panthers (@ 49ers), Jaguars (@ Texans), and the Chargers (@ Broncos), are all legit starting units, but the Vikings (vs. Saints) and Seahawks (@ Packers), and Giants (@ Cowboys) are outside of the top 12.
WEEK 1 RANKINGS:
A couple all-or-nothing options (Ravens, Buccaneers, Falcons) are also potential waiver pickups, so don't be surprised if you see more streaming than usual in Week 1.
Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often.
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense
These rankings are for standard leagues
|1
|Houston Texans vs. Jaguars.
|2
|Denver Broncos vs. Chargers.
|3
|Carolina Panthers @ 49ers.
|4
|New England Patriots vs. Chiefs.
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers @ Browns.
|6
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Ravens.
|7
|Los Angeles Chargers @ Broncos.
|8
|Buffalo Bills vs. Jets.
|9
|Atlanta Falcons @ Bears.
|10
|Jacksonville Jaguars @ Texans.
|11
|Baltimore Ravens @ Bengals.
|12
|Arizona Cardinals @ Lions.
|13
|Los Angeles Rams vs. Colts.
|14
|Tampa Bay Bucs @ Dolphins.
|15
|Minnesota Vikings vs. Saints.
|16
|Seattle Seahawks @ Packers.
|17
|New York Giants @ Cowboys.
|18
|Philadelphia Eagles @ Redskins.
|19
|Kansas City Chiefs @ Patriots.
|20
|Green Bay Packers vs. Seahawks.
|21
|Oakland Raiders @ Titans.
|22
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Giants.
|23
|Detroit Lions vs. Cardinals.
|24
|Miami Dolphins vs. Bucs.
|25
|Indianapolis Colts @ Rams.
|26
|Tennessee Titans vs. Raiders.
|27
|Washington Redskins vs. Eagles.
|28
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Panthers.
|29
|New York Jets @ Bills.
|30
|New Orleans Saints @ Vikings.
|31
|Chicago Bears vs. Falcons.
|32
|Cleveland Browns vs. Steelers.
