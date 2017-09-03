Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Defense

Our Week 1 defense rankings are mainly based on 2016 stats and offseason moves -- both of which only mean so much in 2017. This initial set of D/ST rankings is similar to our preseason rankings, but matchups have some teams moving up and others moving down -- so much so that more than a few owners might running to the waiver wire for a sleeper already.

The Chiefs drop the furthest, going from No. 2 in our preseason rankings to 20th in Week 1 thanks to a matchup with the defending champs in New England. The Bills make the biggest move up, going from a draft-day afterthought to a big-time Week 1 sleeper thanks to a matchup against the Jets.

Quite a few of of our preseason sleepers have nice matchups to start the year. The Panthers (@ 49ers), Jaguars (@ Texans), and the Chargers (@ Broncos), are all legit starting units, but the Vikings (vs. Saints) and Seahawks (@ Packers), and Giants (@ Cowboys) are outside of the top 12.

A couple all-or-nothing options (Ravens, Buccaneers, Falcons) are also potential waiver pickups, so don't be surprised if you see more streaming than usual in Week 1.

Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often.


These rankings are for standard leagues


1 Houston Texans vs. Jaguars.
2 Denver Broncos vs. Chargers.
3 Carolina Panthers @ 49ers.
4 New England Patriots vs. Chiefs.
5 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Browns.
6 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Ravens.
7 Los Angeles Chargers @ Broncos.
8 Buffalo Bills vs. Jets.
9 Atlanta Falcons @ Bears.
10 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Texans.
11 Baltimore Ravens @ Bengals.
12 Arizona Cardinals @ Lions.
13 Los Angeles Rams vs. Colts.
14 Tampa Bay Bucs @ Dolphins.
15 Minnesota Vikings vs. Saints.
16 Seattle Seahawks @ Packers.
17 New York Giants @ Cowboys.
18 Philadelphia Eagles @ Redskins.
19 Kansas City Chiefs @ Patriots.
20 Green Bay Packers vs. Seahawks.
21 Oakland Raiders @ Titans.
22 Dallas Cowboys vs. Giants.
23 Detroit Lions vs. Cardinals.
24 Miami Dolphins vs. Bucs.
25 Indianapolis Colts @ Rams.
26 Tennessee Titans vs. Raiders.
27 Washington Redskins vs. Eagles.
28 San Francisco 49ers vs. Panthers.
29 New York Jets @ Bills.
30 New Orleans Saints @ Vikings.
31 Chicago Bears vs. Falcons.
32 Cleveland Browns vs. Steelers.