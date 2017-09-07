Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Quarterback

It's unlikely you drafted Carson Palmer as your starting quarterback. In fact, he might be sitting on your waiver wire right now. But there he is, slotted at No. 12 in our Week 1 fantasy football QB rankings. Should you really be making pickups and playing matchups this early in the season?

For most people, the answer is no. Unless your starter is Philip Rivers (@ Broncos) or maybe Matthew Stafford (vs. Cardinals), you're probably fine. Someone like Dak Prescott (vs. Giants) might be ranked below Palmer, but it's not as if he's a significant downgrade at all. He could easily outscore him in all formats.

So, why is Palmer getting so much more love than he did in the preseason? Well, for starters, he's healthy, something you can't count on all year, but mainly, it's because of his matchup. The Lions allowed the third-most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to QBs last year (21.4), and while there's no guarantee that will be the case this year, especially in a Week 1 home game, it's not a stretch to assume they will once again have a fantasy-friendly defense.

But, again, it's Week 1. Weird things are going to happen. Matchups have to be taken with a grain of salt. Sure, we're downgrading Drew Brees (@ Vikings) and Aaron Rodgers (vs. Seahawks) slightly because of their opponents, but it's not as if they can't put up big numbers against anyone. Heck, Rodgers put up 246 yards and three TDs against Seattle just last year. Similarly, Ben Roethlisberger, who gets a nice bump in our Week 1 rankings because of a matchup against the Browns, mustered only 167 yards and no TDs when he played in Cleveland last season.

There's no need to freak out too much one way or another. It's only Week 1 -- there will be plenty of chances to freak out throughout the season.

Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often.

These rankings are for standard leagues with 6-point passing TDs.

Kirk Cousins, Redskins vs. Eagles. Cousins had nearly identical lines in his two games against the Eagles last year, tossing two touchdowns and around 250 yards each time out. The Eagles were tough against fantasy QBs, but the Redskins now have a healthy Jordan Reed and a new addition in Terrelle Pryor Sr. Cousins should put up solid fantasy numbers this week.

Carson Palmer, Cardinals @ Lions. As stated above, the Lions were the third-worst in FPPG to opposing quarterbacks, and Palmer, now fully healthy, is a worthy pickup and start. There were only three games the entire year a where quarterback scored fewer than 12 points against the Lions. 12

Carson Wentz, Eagles @ Redskins. Wentz had one of his better games against the Redskins last year, throwing 314 yards and a touchdown. The Redskins were middle of the pack last year for FPPG for QBs, only 0.2 points from the NFL average of 16.4, but Wentz's past success and his much improved No. 1 WR (Alshon Jeffrey) makes him a possible Week 1 start. 13

Dak Prescott, Cowboys vs. Giants. Prescott didn't fare all that well in his two matchups against the Giants last year, and the Giants had the second-lowest FPPG allowed to opposing QBs with 12.5. If Ezekiel Elliott plays, Prescott's games will run similar to last year's slow, methodical, time-consuming drives, thus limiting opportunities to score points. If Zeke doesn't play, Prescott will likely be called to throw the ball more often than he normally does. 14

Matthew Stafford, Lions vs. Cardinals. The Cardinals' stingy secondary could pose problems for Stafford. He's had success against poor defensive units and poor fantasy showings against stronger defenses. Last year, he scored fewer than 15 points three of the four times he faced a top-five defense. 15

Eli Manning, Giants @ Cowboys. The Cowboys have lost a lot on the defensive side, but for Manning, his biggest loss could be Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle). Brandon Marshall is a suitable replacement as the No. 1 for the time being, but Manning will score more points with Odell on the field than on the sidelines. 16

Sam Bradford, Vikings vs. Saints. Bradford is coming off an NFL record for best completion percentage last season, and he and the Vikings open the season at home against the weak Saints defense. The Saints gave up the seventh-most points to opposing QBs, and Bradford, who only scored 20-plus fantasy points twice last year, has one of his better opportunities to do so on Monday night. 17 Tyrod Taylor, Bills vs. Jets. 18 Philip Rivers, Chargers @ Broncos. 19 Andy Dalton, Bengals vs. Ravens. 20 Trevor Siemian, Broncos vs. Chargers. 21 Brian Hoyer, 49ers vs. Panthers. 22 Joe Flacco, Ravens @ Bengals. 23 Mike Glennon, Bears vs. Falcons. 24 Jared Goff, Rams vs. Colts. 25 Josh McCown, Jets @ Bills. 26 Alex Smith, Chiefs @ Patriots. 27 Blake Bortles, Jaguars @ Texans. 28 Tom Savage, Texans vs. Jaguars. 29 DeShone Kizer, Browns vs. Steelers. 30 Scott Tolzien, Colts @ Rams.

Players analysis by Tony Fortier-Bensen