Fantasy Football: Week 1 rankings
Here. We. Go.
Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday in Philadelphia as the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles -- yes, that sounds weird -- host the Atlanta Falcons.
Alex Smith and Adrian Peterson make their Redskins debuts Sunday at Arizona after Kirk Cousins, Saquon Barkley and Jarvis Landry do the same for their new teams. Of course, there are other teams to consider besides the Redskins, Vikings, Giants, Browns and the other 28 NFL squads.
Yes, we're talking about your fantasy football teams because, after all, that's what matters most.
With that in mind, here's a look at the Week 1 rankings.
As always, consider this a guide more than a bible. You wake up with the results Tuesday morning, not me or any of the other fantasy football thinkers out there. Speaking of thinking, don't overthink the matchups in Week 1. Sure, Tampa Bay-New Orleans looks like another NFC South shootout, but that doesn't mean starting Ryan Fitzpatrick while sitting Russell Wilson in a trickier matchup at Denver. Cool? Cool, and, good luck.
Quarterback
1. Aaron Rodgers, GB
2. Cam Newton, CAR
3. Tom Brady, NE
4. Drew Brees, NO
5. Matthew Stafford, DET
6. Deshaun Watson, HOU
7. Kirk Cousins, MIN
8. Philip Rivers, LAC
9. Russell Wilson, SEA
10. Andrew Luck, IND
11. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
12. Jared Goff, LAR
13. Andy Dalton, CIN
14. Marcus Mariota, TEN
15. Alex Smith, WAS
16. Matt Ryan, ATL
17. Tyrod Taylor, CLE
18. Blake Bortles, JAC
19. Patrick Mahomes, KC
20. Nick Foles, PHI
21. Dak Prescott, DAL
22. Mitch Trubisky, CHI
23. Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
24. Case Keenum, DEN
25. Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB
26. Ryan Tannehill, MIA
27. Sam Bradford, ARI
28. Derek Carr, OAK
29. Joe Flacco, BAL
30. Eli Manning, NYG
31. Sam Darnold, NYJ
32. Nathan Peterman, BUF
Running back
1. Todd Gurley, LAR
2. Alvin Kamara, NO
3. David Johnson, ARI
4. Melvin Gordon, LAC
5. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
6. Leonard Fournette, JAC
7. Kareem Hunt, KC
8. Christian McCaffrey, CAR
9. Saquon Barkley, NYG
10. Dalvin Cook, MIN
11. Alex Collins, BAL
12. Joe Mixon, CIN
13. LeSean McCoy, BUF
14. Devonta Freeman, ATL
15. Jordan Howard, CHI
16. Kenyan Drake, MIA
17. Lamar Miller, HOU
18. James Conner, PIT
19. Jamaal Williams, GB
20. Derrick Henry, TEN
21. Jay Ajayi, PHI
22. Royce Freeman, DEN
23. Rex Burkhead, NE
24. Marshawn Lynch, OAK
25. Carlos Hyde, CLE
26. Peyton Barber, TB
27. Dion Lewis, TEN
28. Adrian Peterson, WAS
29. Chris Carson, SEA
30. Tevin Coleman, ATL
31. Bilal Powell, NYJ
32. Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
33. Duke Johnson, CLE
34. Chris Thompson, WAS
35. Alfred Morris, SF
36. James White, NE
37. Jordan Wilkins, IND
38. Tarik Cohen, CHI
39. Ty Montgomery, GB
40. Matt Breida, SF
41. Giovani Bernard, CIN
42. Kerryon Johnson, DET
43. Latavius Murray, MIN
44. Devontae Booker, DEN
45. Sony Michel, NE
46. Corey Clement, PHI
47. Austin Ekeler, LAC
48. Mike Gillislee, NO
49. Theo Riddick, DET
50. LeGarrette Blount, DET
51. C.J. Anderson, CAR
52. Marlon Mack, IND
53. Jeremy Hill, NE
54. Frank Gore, MIA
55. Le'Veon Bell, PITD
56. Javorius Allen, BAL
57. Rashaad Penny, SEA
58. Darren Sproles, PHI
59. T.J. Yeldon, JAC
60. Doug Martin, OAK
61. Ronald Jones II, TB
62. Spencer Ware, KC
63. Chase Edmonds, ARI
64. Kenneth Dixon, BAL
65. Nyheim Hines, IND
Wide receiver
1. Antonio Brown, PIT
2. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
3. A.J. Green, CIN
4. Julio Jones, ATL
5. Michael Thomas, NO
6. Keenan Allen, LAC
7. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG
8. Davante Adams, GB
9. Stefon Diggs, MIN
10. T.Y. Hilton, IND
11. Adam Thielen, MIN
12. Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
13. Chris Hogan, NE
14. Tyreek Hill, KC
15. Mike Evans, TB
16. Marvin Jones, DET
17. Brandin Cooks, LAR
18. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
19. Doug Baldwin, SEA
20. Golden Tate, DET
21. Demaryius Thomas, DEN
22. Allen Robinson, CHI
23. Amari Cooper, OAK
24. Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
25. Jarvis Landry, CLE
26. Robby Anderson, NYJ
27. Michael Crabtree, BAL
28. Kenny Stills, MIA
29. Corey Davis, TEN
30. Will Fuller, HOU
31. Cooper Kupp, LAR
32. Robert Woods, LAR
33. Nelson Agholor, PHI
34. Marquise Goodwin, SF
35. Jamison Crowder, WAS
36. Randall Cobb, GB
37. Devin Funchess, CAR
38. Sammy Watkins, KC
39. Josh Gordon, CLE
40. Keelan Cole, JAC
41. Pierre Garcon, SF
42. Jordy Nelson, OAK
43. Kelvin Benjamin, BUF
44. John Brown, BAL
45. Mike Wallace, PHI
46. Allen Hurns, DAL
47. Tyler Lockett, SEA
48. Rishard Matthews, TEN
49. Kenny Golladay, DET
50. Sterling Shepard, NYG
51. John Ross, CIN
52. Tyrell Williams, LAC
53. Quincy Enunwa, NYJ
54. Mohamed Sanu, ATL
55. Mike Williams, LAC
56. Danny Amendola, MIA
57. Ted Ginn, NO
58. Chris Godwin, TB
59. Dede Westbrook, JAC
60. Anthony Miller, CHI
61. DeSean Jackson, TB
62. Donte Moncrief, JAC
63. Michael Gallup, DAL
64. Paul Richardson, WAS
65. Albert Wilson, MIA
66. D.J. Moore, CAR
67. Phillip Dorsett, NE
68. Josh Doctson, WAS
69. Courtland Sutton, DEN
70. Geronimo Allison, GB
Tight end
1. Rob Gronkowski, NE
2. Travis Kelce, KC
3. Zach Ertz, PHI
4. Delanie Walker, TEN
5. Jimmy Graham, GB
6. Greg Olsen, CAR
7. Kyle Rudolph, MIN
8. Jordan Reed, WAS
9. Trey Burton, CHI
10. Evan Engram, NYG
11. Tyler Eifert, CIN
12. Jack Doyle, IND
13. David Njoku, CLE
14. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, JAC
15. Benjamin Watson, NO
16. George Kittle, SF
17. Jared Cook, OAK
18. Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI
19. Eric Ebron, IND
20. O.J. Howard, TB
21. Charles Clay, BUF
22. Vance McDonald, PIT
23. Austin Hooper, ATL
24. Cameron Brate, TB
25. Mike Gesicki, MIA
Defense
1. Baltimore Ravens, BAL
2. New Orleans Saints, NO
3. Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC
4. Minnesota Vikings, MIN
5. Detroit Lions, DET
6. Los Angeles Rams, LAR
7. Carolina Panthers, CAR
8. Denver Broncos, DEN
9. Tennessee Titans, TEN
10. New England Patriots, NE
12. Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT
13. Green Bay Packers, GB
14. Cincinnati Bengals, CIN
15. Philadelphia Eagles, PHI
16. Atlanta Falcons, ATL
17. Seattle Seahawks, SEA
18. Buffalo Bills, BUF
19. Washington Redskins, WAS
20. Arizona Cardinals, ARI
Kicker
1. Wil Lutz, NO
2. Stephen Gostkowski, NE
3. Justin Tucker, BAL
4. Matt Prater, DET
5. Greg Zuerlein, LAR
6. Mason Crosby, GB
7. Caleb Sturgis, LAC
8. Chris Boswell, PIT
9. Jake Elliott, PHI
10. Graham Gano, CAR
11. Ryan Succop, TEN
12. Matt Bryant, ATL
13. Daniel Carlson, MIN
14. Josh Lambo, JAC
15. Adam Vinatieri, IND
16. Harrison Butker, KC
17. Randy Bullock, CIN
18. Phil Dawson, ARI
19. Brandon McManus, DEN
20. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU