Fantasy Football: Week 1 rankings

Here. We. Go.

Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday in Philadelphia as the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles -- yes, that sounds weird -- host the Atlanta Falcons.

Alex Smith and Adrian Peterson make their Redskins debuts Sunday at Arizona after Kirk Cousins, Saquon Barkley and Jarvis Landry do the same for their new teams. Of course, there are other teams to consider besides the Redskins, Vikings, Giants, Browns and the other 28 NFL squads.

Yes, we're talking about your fantasy football teams because, after all, that's what matters most. 

With that in mind, here's a look at the Week 1 rankings.

As always, consider this a guide more than a bible. You wake up with the results Tuesday morning, not me or any of the other fantasy football thinkers out there. Speaking of thinking, don't overthink the matchups in Week 1. Sure, Tampa Bay-New Orleans looks like another NFC South shootout, but that doesn't mean starting Ryan Fitzpatrick while sitting Russell Wilson in a trickier matchup at Denver. Cool? Cool, and, good luck.

Quarterback

1.  Aaron Rodgers, GB
 
2.  Cam Newton, CAR
 
3.  Tom Brady, NE
 
4.  Drew Brees, NO
 
5.  Matthew Stafford, DET
 
6.  Deshaun Watson, HOU
 
7.  Kirk Cousins, MIN
 
8.  Philip Rivers, LAC
 
9.  Russell Wilson, SEA
 
10.  Andrew Luck, IND
 
11.  Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
 
12.  Jared Goff, LAR
 
13.  Andy Dalton, CIN
 
14.  Marcus Mariota, TEN
 
15.  Alex Smith, WAS
 
16.  Matt Ryan, ATL
 
17.  Tyrod Taylor, CLE
 
18.  Blake Bortles, JAC
 
19.  Patrick Mahomes, KC
 
20.  Nick Foles, PHI
 
21.  Dak Prescott, DAL
 
22.  Mitch Trubisky, CHI
 
23.  Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
 
24.  Case Keenum, DEN
 
25.  Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB
 
26.  Ryan Tannehill, MIA
 
27.  Sam Bradford, ARI
 
28.  Derek Carr, OAK
 
29.  Joe Flacco, BAL
 
30.  Eli Manning, NYG
 
31.  Sam Darnold, NYJ
 
32.  Nathan Peterman, BUF





























































Running back

1.  Todd Gurley, LAR
 
2.  Alvin Kamara, NO
 
3.  David Johnson, ARI
 
4.  Melvin Gordon, LAC
 
5.  Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
 
6.  Leonard Fournette, JAC
 
7.  Kareem Hunt, KC
 
8.  Christian McCaffrey, CAR
 
9.  Saquon Barkley, NYG
 
10.  Dalvin Cook, MIN
 
11.  Alex Collins, BAL
 
12.  Joe Mixon, CIN
 
13.  LeSean McCoy, BUF
 
14.  Devonta Freeman, ATL
 
15.  Jordan Howard, CHI
 
16.  Kenyan Drake, MIA
 
17.  Lamar Miller, HOU
 
18.  James Conner, PIT
 
19.  Jamaal Williams, GB
 
20.  Derrick Henry, TEN
 
21.  Jay Ajayi, PHI
 
22.  Royce Freeman, DEN
 
23.  Rex Burkhead, NE
 
24.  Marshawn Lynch, OAK
 
25.  Carlos Hyde, CLE
 
26.  Peyton Barber, TB
 
27.  Dion Lewis, TEN
 
28.  Adrian Peterson, WAS
 
29.  Chris Carson, SEA
 
30.  Tevin Coleman, ATL
 
31.  Bilal Powell, NYJ
 
32.  Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
 
33.  Duke Johnson, CLE
 
34.  Chris Thompson, WAS
 
35.  Alfred Morris, SF
 
36.  James White, NE
 
37.  Jordan Wilkins, IND
 
38.  Tarik Cohen, CHI
 
39.  Ty Montgomery, GB
 
40.  Matt Breida, SF
 
41.  Giovani Bernard, CIN
 
42.  Kerryon Johnson, DET
 
43.  Latavius Murray, MIN
 
44.  Devontae Booker, DEN
 
45.  Sony Michel, NE
 
46.  Corey Clement, PHI
 
47.  Austin Ekeler, LAC
 
48.  Mike Gillislee, NO
 
49.  Theo Riddick, DET
 
50.  LeGarrette Blount, DET
 
51.  C.J. Anderson, CAR
 
52.  Marlon Mack, IND
 
53.  Jeremy Hill, NE
 
54.  Frank Gore, MIA
 
55.  Le'Veon Bell, PITD
 
56.  Javorius Allen, BAL
 
57.  Rashaad Penny, SEA
 
58.  Darren Sproles, PHI
 
59.  T.J. Yeldon, JAC
 
60.  Doug Martin, OAK
 
61.  Ronald Jones II, TB
 
62.  Spencer Ware, KC
 
63.  Chase Edmonds, ARI
 
64.  Kenneth Dixon, BAL
 
65.  Nyheim Hines, IND































































































































Wide receiver

1.  Antonio Brown, PIT
 
2.  DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
 
3.  A.J. Green, CIN
 
4.  Julio Jones, ATL
 
5.  Michael Thomas, NO
 
6.  Keenan Allen, LAC
 
7.  Odell Beckham Jr., NYG
 
8.  Davante Adams, GB
 
9.  Stefon Diggs, MIN
 
10.  T.Y. Hilton, IND
 
11.  Adam Thielen, MIN
 
12.  Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
 
13.  Chris Hogan, NE
 
14.  Tyreek Hill, KC
 
15.  Mike Evans, TB
 
16.  Marvin Jones, DET
 
17.  Brandin Cooks, LAR
 
18.  JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
 
19.  Doug Baldwin, SEA
 
20.  Golden Tate, DET
 
21.  Demaryius Thomas, DEN
 
22.  Allen Robinson, CHI
 
23.  Amari Cooper, OAK
 
24.  Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
 
25.  Jarvis Landry, CLE
 
26.  Robby Anderson, NYJ
 
27.  Michael Crabtree, BAL
 
28.  Kenny Stills, MIA
 
29.  Corey Davis, TEN
 
30.  Will Fuller, HOU
 
31.  Cooper Kupp, LAR
 
32.  Robert Woods, LAR
 
33.  Nelson Agholor, PHI
 
34.  Marquise Goodwin, SF
 
35.  Jamison Crowder, WAS
 
36.  Randall Cobb, GB
 
37.  Devin Funchess, CAR
 
38.  Sammy Watkins, KC
 
39.  Josh Gordon, CLE
 
40.  Keelan Cole, JAC
 
41.  Pierre Garcon, SF
 
42.  Jordy Nelson, OAK
 
43.  Kelvin Benjamin, BUF
 
44.  John Brown, BAL
 
45.  Mike Wallace, PHI
 
46.  Allen Hurns, DAL
 
47.  Tyler Lockett, SEA
 
48.  Rishard Matthews, TEN
 
49.  Kenny Golladay, DET
 
50.  Sterling Shepard, NYG
 
51.  John Ross, CIN
 
52.  Tyrell Williams, LAC
 
53.  Quincy Enunwa, NYJ
 
54.  Mohamed Sanu, ATL
 
55.  Mike Williams, LAC
 
56.  Danny Amendola, MIA
 
57.  Ted Ginn, NO
 
58.  Chris Godwin, TB
 
59.  Dede Westbrook, JAC
 
60.  Anthony Miller, CHI
 
61.  DeSean Jackson, TB
 
62.  Donte Moncrief, JAC
 
63.  Michael Gallup, DAL
 
64.  Paul Richardson, WAS
 
65.  Albert Wilson, MIA
 
66.  D.J. Moore, CAR
 
67.  Phillip Dorsett, NE
 
68.  Josh Doctson, WAS
 
69.  Courtland Sutton, DEN
 
70.  Geronimo Allison, GB









































































































































Tight end

1.  Rob Gronkowski, NE
 
2.  Travis Kelce, KC
 
3.  Zach Ertz, PHI
 
4.  Delanie Walker, TEN
 
5.  Jimmy Graham, GB
 
6.  Greg Olsen, CAR
 
7.  Kyle Rudolph, MIN
 
8.  Jordan Reed, WAS
 
9.  Trey Burton, CHI
 
10.  Evan Engram, NYG
 
11.  Tyler Eifert, CIN
 
12.  Jack Doyle, IND
 
13.  David Njoku, CLE
 
14.  Austin Seferian-Jenkins, JAC
 
15.  Benjamin Watson, NO
 
16.  George Kittle, SF
 
17.  Jared Cook, OAK
 
18.  Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI
 
19.  Eric Ebron, IND
 
20.  O.J. Howard, TB
 
21.  Charles Clay, BUF
 
22.  Vance McDonald, PIT
 
23.  Austin Hooper, ATL
 
24.  Cameron Brate, TB
 
25.  Mike Gesicki, MIA















































Defense

1.  Baltimore Ravens, BAL
 
2.  New Orleans Saints, NO
 
3.  Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC
 
4.  Minnesota Vikings, MIN
 
5.  Detroit Lions, DET
 
6.  Los Angeles Rams, LAR
 
7.  Carolina Panthers, CAR
 
8.  Denver Broncos, DEN
 
9.  Tennessee Titans, TEN
 
10.  New England Patriots, NE
 
11.  Los Angeles Rams, LAR
 
12.  Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT
 
13.  Green Bay Packers, GB
 
14.  Cincinnati Bengals, CIN
 
15.  Philadelphia Eagles, PHI
 
16.  Atlanta Falcons, ATL
 
17.  Seattle Seahawks, SEA
 
18.  Buffalo Bills, BUF
 
19.  Washington Redskins, WAS
 
20.  Arizona Cardinals, ARI





































Kicker

1.  Wil Lutz, NO
 
2.  Stephen Gostkowski, NE
 
3.  Justin Tucker, BAL
 
4.  Matt Prater, DET
 
5.  Greg Zuerlein, LAR
 
6.  Mason Crosby, GB
 
7.  Caleb Sturgis, LAC
 
8.  Chris Boswell, PIT
 
9.  Jake Elliott, PHI
 
10.  Graham Gano, CAR
 
11.  Ryan Succop, TEN
 
12.  Matt Bryant, ATL
 
13.  Daniel Carlson, MIN
 
14.  Josh Lambo, JAC
 
15.  Adam Vinatieri, IND
 
16.  Harrison Butker, KC
 
17.  Randy Bullock, CIN
 
18.  Phil Dawson, ARI
 
19.  Brandon McManus, DEN
 
20.  Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU





































