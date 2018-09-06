Fantasy Football: Week 1 rankings

Here. We. Go.

Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday in Philadelphia as the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles -- yes, that sounds weird -- host the Atlanta Falcons.

Alex Smith and Adrian Peterson make their Redskins debuts Sunday at Arizona after Kirk Cousins, Saquon Barkley and Jarvis Landry do the same for their new teams. Of course, there are other teams to consider besides the Redskins, Vikings, Giants, Browns and the other 28 NFL squads.

Yes, we're talking about your fantasy football teams because, after all, that's what matters most.

With that in mind, here's a look at the Week 1 rankings.

As always, consider this a guide more than a bible. You wake up with the results Tuesday morning, not me or any of the other fantasy football thinkers out there. Speaking of thinking, don't overthink the matchups in Week 1. Sure, Tampa Bay-New Orleans looks like another NFC South shootout, but that doesn't mean starting Ryan Fitzpatrick while sitting Russell Wilson in a trickier matchup at Denver. Cool? Cool, and, good luck.

Quarterback

1. Aaron Rodgers, GB



2. Cam Newton, CAR



3. Tom Brady, NE



4. Drew Brees, NO



5. Matthew Stafford, DET



6. Deshaun Watson, HOU



7. Kirk Cousins, MIN



8. Philip Rivers, LAC



9. Russell Wilson, SEA



10. Andrew Luck, IND



11. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT



12. Jared Goff, LAR



13. Andy Dalton, CIN



14. Marcus Mariota, TEN



15. Alex Smith, WAS



16. Matt Ryan, ATL



17. Tyrod Taylor, CLE



18. Blake Bortles, JAC



19. Patrick Mahomes, KC



20. Nick Foles, PHI



21. Dak Prescott, DAL



22. Mitch Trubisky, CHI



23. Jimmy Garoppolo, SF



24. Case Keenum, DEN



25. Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB



26. Ryan Tannehill, MIA



27. Sam Bradford, ARI



28. Derek Carr, OAK



29. Joe Flacco, BAL



30. Eli Manning, NYG



31. Sam Darnold, NYJ



32. Nathan Peterman, BUF





























































































































Running back

1. Todd Gurley, LAR



2. Alvin Kamara, NO



3. David Johnson, ARI



4. Melvin Gordon, LAC



5. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL



6. Leonard Fournette, JAC



7. Kareem Hunt, KC



8. Christian McCaffrey, CAR



9. Saquon Barkley, NYG



10. Dalvin Cook, MIN



11. Alex Collins, BAL



12. Joe Mixon, CIN



13. LeSean McCoy, BUF



14. Devonta Freeman, ATL



15. Jordan Howard, CHI



16. Kenyan Drake, MIA



17. Lamar Miller, HOU



18. James Conner, PIT



19. Jamaal Williams, GB



20. Derrick Henry, TEN



21. Jay Ajayi, PHI



22. Royce Freeman, DEN



23. Rex Burkhead, NE



24. Marshawn Lynch, OAK



25. Carlos Hyde, CLE



26. Peyton Barber, TB



27. Dion Lewis, TEN



28. Adrian Peterson, WAS



29. Chris Carson, SEA



30. Tevin Coleman, ATL



31. Bilal Powell, NYJ



32. Isaiah Crowell, NYJ



33. Duke Johnson, CLE



34. Chris Thompson, WAS



35. Alfred Morris, SF



36. James White, NE



37. Jordan Wilkins, IND



38. Tarik Cohen, CHI



39. Ty Montgomery, GB



40. Matt Breida, SF



41. Giovani Bernard, CIN



42. Kerryon Johnson, DET



43. Latavius Murray, MIN



44. Devontae Booker, DEN



45. Sony Michel, NE



46. Corey Clement, PHI



47. Austin Ekeler, LAC



48. Mike Gillislee, NO



49. Theo Riddick, DET



50. LeGarrette Blount, DET



51. C.J. Anderson, CAR



52. Marlon Mack, IND



53. Jeremy Hill, NE



54. Frank Gore, MIA



55. Le'Veon Bell, PITD



56. Javorius Allen, BAL



57. Rashaad Penny, SEA



58. Darren Sproles, PHI



59. T.J. Yeldon, JAC



60. Doug Martin, OAK



61. Ronald Jones II, TB



62. Spencer Ware, KC



63. Chase Edmonds, ARI



64. Kenneth Dixon, BAL



65. Nyheim Hines, IND

































































































































































































































































Wide receiver

1. Antonio Brown, PIT



2. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU



3. A.J. Green, CIN



4. Julio Jones, ATL



5. Michael Thomas, NO



6. Keenan Allen, LAC



7. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG



8. Davante Adams, GB



9. Stefon Diggs, MIN



10. T.Y. Hilton, IND



11. Adam Thielen, MIN



12. Larry Fitzgerald, ARI



13. Chris Hogan, NE



14. Tyreek Hill, KC



15. Mike Evans, TB



16. Marvin Jones, DET



17. Brandin Cooks, LAR



18. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT



19. Doug Baldwin, SEA



20. Golden Tate, DET



21. Demaryius Thomas, DEN



22. Allen Robinson, CHI



23. Amari Cooper, OAK



24. Emmanuel Sanders, DEN



25. Jarvis Landry, CLE



26. Robby Anderson, NYJ



27. Michael Crabtree, BAL



28. Kenny Stills, MIA



29. Corey Davis, TEN



30. Will Fuller, HOU



31. Cooper Kupp, LAR



32. Robert Woods, LAR



33. Nelson Agholor, PHI



34. Marquise Goodwin, SF



35. Jamison Crowder, WAS



36. Randall Cobb, GB



37. Devin Funchess, CAR



38. Sammy Watkins, KC



39. Josh Gordon, CLE



40. Keelan Cole, JAC



41. Pierre Garcon, SF



42. Jordy Nelson, OAK



43. Kelvin Benjamin, BUF



44. John Brown, BAL



45. Mike Wallace, PHI



46. Allen Hurns, DAL



47. Tyler Lockett, SEA



48. Rishard Matthews, TEN



49. Kenny Golladay, DET



50. Sterling Shepard, NYG



51. John Ross, CIN



52. Tyrell Williams, LAC



53. Quincy Enunwa, NYJ



54. Mohamed Sanu, ATL



55. Mike Williams, LAC



56. Danny Amendola, MIA



57. Ted Ginn, NO



58. Chris Godwin, TB



59. Dede Westbrook, JAC



60. Anthony Miller, CHI



61. DeSean Jackson, TB



62. Donte Moncrief, JAC



63. Michael Gallup, DAL



64. Paul Richardson, WAS



65. Albert Wilson, MIA



66. D.J. Moore, CAR



67. Phillip Dorsett, NE



68. Josh Doctson, WAS



69. Courtland Sutton, DEN



70. Geronimo Allison, GB





















































































































































































































































































Tight end

1. Rob Gronkowski, NE



2. Travis Kelce, KC



3. Zach Ertz, PHI



4. Delanie Walker, TEN



5. Jimmy Graham, GB



6. Greg Olsen, CAR



7. Kyle Rudolph, MIN



8. Jordan Reed, WAS



9. Trey Burton, CHI



10. Evan Engram, NYG



11. Tyler Eifert, CIN



12. Jack Doyle, IND



13. David Njoku, CLE



14. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, JAC



15. Benjamin Watson, NO



16. George Kittle, SF



17. Jared Cook, OAK



18. Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI



19. Eric Ebron, IND



20. O.J. Howard, TB



21. Charles Clay, BUF



22. Vance McDonald, PIT



23. Austin Hooper, ATL



24. Cameron Brate, TB



25. Mike Gesicki, MIA

































































































Defense

1. Baltimore Ravens, BAL



2. New Orleans Saints, NO



3. Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC



4. Minnesota Vikings, MIN



5. Detroit Lions, DET



6. Los Angeles Rams, LAR



7. Carolina Panthers, CAR



8. Denver Broncos, DEN



9. Tennessee Titans, TEN



10. New England Patriots, NE



11. Los Angeles Rams, LAR



12. Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT



13. Green Bay Packers, GB



14. Cincinnati Bengals, CIN



15. Philadelphia Eagles, PHI



16. Atlanta Falcons, ATL



17. Seattle Seahawks, SEA



18. Buffalo Bills, BUF



19. Washington Redskins, WAS



20. Arizona Cardinals, ARI













































































Kicker

1. Wil Lutz, NO



2. Stephen Gostkowski, NE



3. Justin Tucker, BAL



4. Matt Prater, DET



5. Greg Zuerlein, LAR



6. Mason Crosby, GB



7. Caleb Sturgis, LAC



8. Chris Boswell, PIT



9. Jake Elliott, PHI



10. Graham Gano, CAR



11. Ryan Succop, TEN



12. Matt Bryant, ATL



13. Daniel Carlson, MIN



14. Josh Lambo, JAC



15. Adam Vinatieri, IND



16. Harrison Butker, KC



17. Randy Bullock, CIN



18. Phil Dawson, ARI



19. Brandon McManus, DEN



20. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU











































































