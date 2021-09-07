Fantasy Football: Week 1 flex rankings

Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon lead a muddy backfield. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Javonte Williams or Melvin Gordon?

Which of the Broncos' backs will score the most fantasy points in 2021?

Which of them will score the most in Week 1?

It's a conundrum many fantasy managers are facing as we head into kickoff; managers who drafted Gordon, managers who drafted Williams, and especially those who drafted both.

Williams and Gordon will travel to New York to take on the Giants in Week 1. The rookie is currently ranked a few spots lower than the veteran in our initial flex rankings.

Check out the duo in those rankings below, and be sure to refer back to them if you need help breaking a lineup tie!

