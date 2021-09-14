Fantasy Football: Week 2 flex rankings

What do we make of Saquon Barkley after Week 1?

He led the Giants backfield in touches, which is good news. The bad news? He only got 11 total touches. Quarterback Daniel Jones was actually a more efficient rusher while scrambling than Barkley was against the ferocious Denver defense.

Things aren't expected to get any easier in Week 2.

Barkley and the Giants will take on the Football Team's vaunted defense in Week 2. The star runner is currently ranked 35th in our initial flex rankings — probably the lowest he's ever been since he took the league by storm.

Check out Barkley in those rankings below, and be sure to refer back to them if you need help breaking a lineup tie!

