Fantasy Football: Week 1 defense rankings

A healthy San Francisco 49ers defense is one to fear. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Detroit to take on a Lions team led by embattled QB, Jared Goff, making his first start with the team, a team that is devoid of multiple dangerous pass-catchers.

So, you can probably guess why the 49er defense is ranked No. 1 for Week 1 fantasy matchups.

If healthy, the 49ers sport one of the toughest units in football. We'll see if they're at their best against the Lions.

Check out the 49ers and the rest of the fantasy defenses in our Week 1 rankings.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

