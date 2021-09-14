Fantasy Football: Week 2 defense rankings

Chandler Jones had his way with the Titans in Week 1. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Is the Arizona Cardinals defense legit?

The unit held Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, and the rest of the Tennessee Titans offense in check in Week 1. That's no easy task, especially when you consider how bad the Cardinals' defense was in 2020, and how efficient the Titans' offense was.

It's hard to believe Zona's unit has completely transformed, but it's also hard to ignore Chandler Jones' five-sack demolition of Tannehill. How will Jones follow that gaudy performance up?

Check out the Cardinals and the rest of the fantasy defenses in our Week 2 rankings.

