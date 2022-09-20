Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 3: Rookie wide receivers lead priority pickups

Another week, another ridiculous series of unforeseeable events in the NFL. We're here to help you sort through the various available fantasy options. Below you'll find a collection of approved pickups, all of them unattached in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. Let's begin with a pair of rookie receivers who blew up in Week 2.

Wide receivers on the wire

Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders (44%)

It's only been two games, sure, but Dotson has looked like nothing less than an uncoverable star. One week after his two-touchdown regular season debut against Jacksonville, he gave us another TD and a two-point conversion at Detroit. He's getting himself open at all levels and dominating in contested situations.

Dotson actually hasn't seen a huge target total yet, but it's surely coming soon. Washington hosts Philadelphia next week, so it's easy to imagine another 40-plus pass attempts from Carson Wentz. The offer needed to land Dotson is likely to keep climbing, so don't delay another week.

Recommended waiver offer, assuming $100 budget: $19

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets (24%)

Wilson was the intended receiver on 14 of Joe Flacco's 44 pass attempts in New York's comeback win over the Browns, and the rookie hauled in eight for 102 yards and two scores. Fourteen targets, under almost any circumstances, makes a guy an automatic pickup; when those opportunities lead to multiple touchdowns, we have a breakout situation on our hands. Wilson delivered the first TD for the Jets on Sunday — reducing a DB to dust on the route — and he scored the team's last, cooking Cleveland's entire secondary...

SOURCES SAY GARRETT WILSON IS HIM#NYJvsCLE on CBS | @GarrettWilson_V pic.twitter.com/l79cp2OIvg — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 18, 2022

After a stellar final season at Ohio State, Wilson was selected tenth overall on draft night, the second receiver off the board. New York's QB situation is perhaps less than ideal, but it will hardly matter if Wilson is going to be peppered with chances.

Offer: $18

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots (36%)

If 14 targets gives a player must-add status in fantasy, then a 13-target game is obviously pretty interesting, too. Meyers hauled in nine of his 13 chances on Sunday against the Steelers for 95 yards and his usual zero touchdowns. It's as if he was created in a lab for full-PPR leagues. Meyers is coming off an 83-catch season, so you shouldn't need a hard sell on his capabilities and limitations. Next week, he's facing a damaged Baltimore secondary that just allowed six passing scores to the Dolphins.

Offer: $9

Additional receivers to consider: Sterling Shepard (his 10 targets easily led all Giants receivers on Sunday), Nico Collins (he gets the Bears next week and he's coming off a 9-target game), Noah Brown (he has five receptions in each of the Cowboys first two games, with a TD in Sunday's win), Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller (because the Bucs have run out of receivers; let's not actually burn FAB on these players, who don't have long-range utility), Greg Dortch (he's caught 11 of 13 chances so far, with highlight-quality grabs included).

And here's a quartet of tight ends: Evan Engram (he's coming off a 7-catch game and has snagged 11 of 12 targets in two games), Hayden Hurst (he's already drawn 15 targets, which is probably more than your starting fantasy TE has seen), Logan Thomas (he found the end zone against Detroit and he's looking just like his pre-injury self), Irv Smith Jr. (after being shut out in opening week, Smith made a house call in Week 2 on Monday night).

Quarterbacks to stream or stash

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (23%)

Let's make the analysis as simple as possible: Goff is the guy who gets to throw to Amon-Ra St. Brown, an emerging superstar. ARSB simply cannot be stopped or contained — or even inconvenienced. He's caught at least eight passes in his last eight games and he has a TD in six straight. The rest of Detroit's offense isn't actually too shabby, either; this group has scored 71 points in the season's first two weeks, with Goff throwing six TD passes. He missed a few opportunities on Sunday, but, again, there is no stopping this man:

Amon-Ra St. Brown - 9 rec., 116 yards, 2 TDs ✨



Two 35-point games already for the #Lions this year. 👀pic.twitter.com/NOXqP7bcao — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) September 18, 2022

Goff is a perfectly reasonable replacement option for those of you waiting on Dak's return.

Offer: $5

Also on the approved list at QB: Jameis Winston (a rough day against Tampa's defense when you're playing with multiple fractures in your back is understandable; things get easier next week against Carolina), Marcus Mariota, (he opened with a 72-yard rushing effort, then passed for two scores on Sunday; his upcoming matchup at Seattle shouldn't scare you off) Jimmy Garoppolo (his receivers are, of course, great, but the upcoming matchups against the Broncos and Rams are problematic), Mac Jones (because this is the gentleman who gets to face the Ravens secondary in Week 3).

Running backs to target

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins (43%)

Just when we thought Chase Edmonds was the clear and unrivaled No. 1 RB for Miami ... well, um ... nope. Mostert out-snapped Edmonds and severely out-touched him (14 to 6) in the team's wild comeback win against Baltimore. He also outgained Edmonds, 79 yards to 41. Mostert is a burner who certainly has a long, successful history with Miami head coach Mike McDaniel, his former OC and run game coordinator with the Niners. He's never been a volume receiver, but he snagged all three of his targets for 28 yards on Sunday. If he was dropped after the opener, he deserves a pickup this week.

Offer: $16

Running back Raheem Mostert's fantasy value is on the rise after his Week 2 workload. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin, Arizona Cardinals (5% and 11%)

James Conner exited with an ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday's unreal win over Vegas, leading to significant usage for both Williams and Benjamin. The pair split the team's backfield work, each receiving eight carries. Williams played 40 snaps and gained 62 yards on 10 touches; Benjamin played 37 snaps, delivering 51 yards on 11 touches. We're talking about two perfectly serviceable-but-not-spectacular backs here, likely to share a workload if Conner is forced to miss time. Williams didn't see the field in Arizona's opener, but he was certainly kept busy on Sunday.

Offers: $9 and $8

Other running backs to add: Mark Ingram (he's the clear Plan B behind Alvin Kamara and he's coming off a 60-yard rushing effort against Tampa), Jordan Mason (we were prepared to offer a full endorsement of Tyrion Davis-Price, who carried 14 times on Sunday, but unfortunately he's gonna miss time with a high-ankle sprain), Brian Robinson Jr. (get him now, while he can still be stashed on IR), Tyler Allgeier (after a DNP in the opening week, he saw 10 carries on Sunday against the Rams), Rachaad White (as the clear backup to Leonard Fournette, he's an injury away from having massive fantasy appeal).

For those streaming defenses

Philadelphia Eagles (33%)

We're almost certainly getting another 40-plus pass attempts from Carson Wentz this week, which makes Philly's defense an easy start. All those dropbacks are gonna result in a turnover or three as well as multiple sacks. And no, it isn't silly to stream both Wentz and the Eagles D in this one.

Offer: $2

