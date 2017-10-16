Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 7: Wide receiver rankings

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Week 6 of the 2017 regular season is just about coming to a close with the Monday Night game remaining. Most fantasy football leagues will run their waiver wires late Tuesday or early Wednesday, but we are here to help you get a jump on the best options to consider.

We will be ranking the top five players likely to be available in your league at each of the four major positions. Some weeks there might not be five good options available, but we’ll scour for the best we can find. Additionally, throughout the week, we will update each of these articles as ownership percentages change and news arrives. The following ownership percentages come via CBS Sportsline entering Week 6.

Nelson Agholor? Really? Yes, really. The career King of Drops has finally dropped onto the waiver wire. With defenses keying on Alshon Jeffrey, Carson Wentz has been finding Agholor, and Agholor is finally making it count, pulling in a touchdown for two straight games. In those two games, Agholor has caught 8 of 12 targets for 148 yards. He has finally become reliable and roster-worthy.

Back in 2013, Marvin Jones was a fantasy stud, catching 10 touchdown passes. Over the next three years, Jones never topped four TDs in a season. He quietly appears back to his 2013 ways, snaring his third touchdown in six games in what was his best performance of the season. Jones had six catches for 96 yards and the score. It was his third double-digit fantasy output in six games, and he should continue to find success after his bye this week.