Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 7: Wide receiver rankings
The waiver wire begins late Tuesday, so it is time to figure out your best options. We’ve got rankings for all four major positions: QB | RB | WR | TE
Week 6 of the 2017 regular season is just about coming to a close with the Monday Night game remaining. Most fantasy football leagues will run their waiver wires late Tuesday or early Wednesday, but we are here to help you get a jump on the best options to consider.
We will be ranking the top five players likely to be available in your league at each of the four major positions. Some weeks there might not be five good options available, but we’ll scour for the best we can find. Additionally, throughout the week, we will update each of these articles as ownership percentages change and news arrives. The following ownership percentages come via CBS Sportsline entering Week 6.
Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles (61)
Nelson Agholor? Really? Yes, really. The career King of Drops has finally dropped onto the waiver wire. With defenses keying on Alshon Jeffrey, Carson Wentz has been finding Agholor, and Agholor is finally making it count, pulling in a touchdown for two straight games. In those two games, Agholor has caught 8 of 12 targets for 148 yards. He has finally become reliable and roster-worthy.
Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions (59)
Back in 2013, Marvin Jones was a fantasy stud, catching 10 touchdown passes. Over the next three years, Jones never topped four TDs in a season. He quietly appears back to his 2013 ways, snaring his third touchdown in six games in what was his best performance of the season. Jones had six catches for 96 yards and the score. It was his third double-digit fantasy output in six games, and he should continue to find success after his bye this week.
Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta Falcons (32)
If Mohamed Sanu is going to continue to miss games with his hamstring injury, then Gabriel has a chance to make an impact in an offense surprisingly desperate for a spark. Gabriel had four catches on Sunday for 35 yards, but has shown big play ability in his recent past. He could be in for a big game this week in the Super Bowl rematch against a terrible Patriots defense.
Robby Anderson, New York Jets (21)
Speaking of terrible Patriots defense, Anderson was able to carve it up for 76 yards on four catches. Anderson and Jermaine Kearse are making for a solid duo in New York, right now the best receiving tandem in the city. As long as Anderson continues to get six or seven targets each week, he can provide bye-week support.
Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (6)
Is Woods the best receiver on the Rams? That title should belong to Sammy Watkins, but the presumed No. 1 in the Rams’ offense has exactly two catches for 28 yards over the past three games. Woods, meanwhile, had five catches for 70 yards on Sunday alone, and 12 for 153 over the past three games.
