Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 2 targets include 49ers rookie Dante Pettis

Week 2 of the season is right around the corner, so who should you target in order to improve your roster?

The first week of the fantasy football season is all but over, so it's time to start thinking about Week 2.

Whether you need to replace a stud who suffered an injury, or just want to keep a player out of your opponent's hands, it's vital to stay active on the waiver wire. Here are four flex-eligible players to keep in mind for waiver claims Tuesday morning, all of whom have plenty of upside and are owned in fewer than 15 percent of Yahoo and ESPN fantasy leagues.

T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville Jaguars RB (14 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, 7.9 percent owned in ESPN)

Yeldon was pressed into action when Leonard Fournette went down with an injury to his right hamstring in the second quarter, and filled in admirably. He rushed for 51 yards, added 18 receiving, and caught three passes, including a touchdown against the New York Giants. The running back led Jacksonville with seven targets, to boot.

The severity of Fournette's injury is still not known, but Yeldon is worth claiming just in case, especially if you're playing in a PPR league and/or have Fournette. He averaged 47.7 total yards and three catches per game last season as the No. 2 back, and those numbers are sure to increase if he's once again Jacksonville's top option out of the backfield.

Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots WR (4 percent owned in Yahoo, 4.6 percent owned in ESPN)

With Julian Edelman still out for three more games due to his suspension, Dorsett emerged as an early favorite for Tom Brady in Week 1. He hauled in all seven of his targets for 66 yards against the Houston Texans, and added a receiving touchdown.

You're throwing darts at a board with any of the Patriots receivers this early in the season, but there's some sustainability to Dorsett's game. He finished third behind tight end Rob Gronkowski (nine) and running back James White (eight) in targets, and those two were second and fourth, respectively, last season. At the very least, Dorsett looks like a frontrunner for the No. 2 spot behind Edelman.

Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos RB (3 percent owned in Yahoo, 1.9 percent owned in ESPN)

Lindsay finished with the same exact rushing line (15 carries, 71 yards, no touchdowns) Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks as preseason darling Royce Freeman. The first-year back fellow rookie Freeman in the receiving game, grabbing two catches on three targets for 31 yards and a touchdown.

You don't want to read too much into a rookie's first game, but consider the following: the Minnesota Vikings targeted running backs 129 times from Week 2 onward last season. Week 2, of course, was when current Broncos starter Case Keenum took over as signal-caller. As long as Lindsay and Freeman are splitting carries, the former's upside in the passing game may ultimately make him a superior option.

Dante Pettis, San Francisco 49ers WR (1% owned in Yahoo, 0.8 owned in ESPN)

Consider Pettis a fallback, but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the 49ers rookie. Pettis became the first 49er since Vernon Davis in 2006 to catch a touchdown pass in his NFL debut. Plus, his five targets were fourth-most on the day, and the second-most by a rookie receiver in franchise history.

Marquise Goodwin left the 24-16 loss to the Vikings early with a quad injury, and his absence would seemingly keep the door open for Pettis. His big-play ability makes him worth a flyer, especially for Goodwin owners in need of insurance.