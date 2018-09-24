Fantasy football waiver wire: Target Calvin Ridley in Week 4

Week 3 showed that injuries can strike at any moment, so here's who you should taget on the waiver wire ahead of Week 4.

It was a bad week for injuries in fantasy football. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's season appears to be over after a knee injury, while top options like Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (groin) and Giants tight end Evan Engram (knee) left their respective games with injuries.

Then again, it's never a good week for fantasy football injuries. Thus, it's always important to stay on top of the waiver wire, and keep your team ready in the inevitable event that injuries strike. To that end, here's who you should target going into Week 4.

Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins QB (Owned in 7.8 percent of ESPN leagues)

Tannehill continued to improve in Week 3. He threw for 289 yards and three touchdown passes, and added 26 more yards on the ground. He faces a tough task in New England against the Patriots in Week 4, but there's hope for the Dolphins signal-caller.

While Tannehill is winless in five starts at New England, the Patriots have been porous against opposing fantasy QBs this season. Plus, the Texas A&M product has thrown for over 300 yards in each of his last three starts in Foxboro. Give Tannehill a look, especially if you need Jimmy Garoppolo insurance.

Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons WR (40.8 percent of ESPN leagues)

Let's get this out of the way: It's unlikely the rookie will haul in seven catches for nearly 150 yards, plus three touchdowns, every week from now on. But, the No. 26 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has arrived as a legitimate fantasy option.

He was targeted eight times on Sunday, surpassing Julio Jones as Matt Ryan's favorite target against the Saints. Ridley will have a favorable matchup, too, against a Bengals defense that has given up two receiving touchdowns each week. There will be downs, but the potential for ups like his monster performance Sunday make Ridley a must-target.

Story Continues

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals WR (23.7 percent of ESPN leagues)

Boyd caught a touchdown for the second straight game in Week 3, and crossed the 100-yard threshold for the first time in 2018. He was targeted seven times, tying for fourth on the team. That doesn't sound like a lot, but Boyd is likely in line for mroe looks.

With Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis unsure if A.J. Green (groin) will play in Week 4, Boyd could become Andy Dalton's most-targeted wide receiver. He's got plenty of big-play ability, too, so you should make the third-year pro a priority on the waiver wire this week.

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers WR (33 percent of ESPN leagues)

Williams caught four passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams Sunday, leading the Chargers in targets (seven) just one week after he was only targeted twice. But, Williams has now caught touchdowns in back-to-back games, and has scored double-digit points in standard PPR leagues every week.

Even if the 23-year-old can't reach the ceiling of his Week 3 breakout, he still has a decent floor. Williams will have a good opportunity to keep it up in Week 4 against a 49ers defense that's given up at least 300 passing yards each of the last two weeks.