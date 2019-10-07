Fantasy football waiver wire: Rams' Gerald Everett among Week 6 targets

Five weeks (almost) down. We're in the meat of the fantasy season now.

After having two teams on bye each of the last two weeks, that number jumps up to four in Week 6, as the Bills, Bears, Colts and Raiders will all have the week off.

There are some quality fantasy players on those four squads, so chances are your roster will be affected in some way. You might need one replacement or several, and the waiver wire is where you'll likely find your solution.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With that in mind, here are four non-quarterbacks to keep in mind for waiver claims Tuesday morning, all of whom could be a diamond in the rough and are owned in fewer than 15 percent of Yahoo and ESPN fantasy leagues.

0 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, 0 percent owned in ESPN

Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman ... and now Byron Pringle?

It's anyone's guess as to which Chiefs receiver will be the most productive on any given week. The only thing we know for sure is that you want as many of them on your roster as possible.

Kansas City was limited to a season-low 13 points in the loss to the Colts on Sunday night, but make no mistake, the Chiefs' offense remains ridiculously prolific. As long as Patrick Mahomes is slinging the pill, don't count on many more performances like Sunday's.

While Hill appears to be nearing a return to the field, Watkins exited the game against the Colts on the first drive with a hamstring injury and did not return. If Kansas City decides to be cautious with Hill and give him another week (or more) to rest up, or if Watkins misses any extended time, Pringle -- who led the Chiefs with six receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 -- could prove to be the decisive play in your next matchup.

Story continues

7 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, 3 percent owned in ESPN

As if you weren't already aware, tight end is a total crapshoot.

Unless you drafted Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Zach Ertz, Evan Engram or Austin Hooper, you've likely tried multiple options at that position through the first five weeks. If not, you're probably about to.

Similar to Seattle's Will Dissly, Los Angeles' Gerald Everett could prove to be a low-profile pickup that your fellow league-mates will be kicking themselves over for the next month.

A second-round draft pick in 2017, Everett had his best game as a pro in Week 5 against the Seahawks, hauling in career-highs of seven receptions and 136 yards on 11 targets. It wasn't out of nowhere, either, as he has 19 targets over the past two weeks.

If you need a tight end -- and you probably do -- Everett could be the solution you've been waiting for.

[RELATED: 49ers, Raiders have plenty of options to improve via trade]

Reggie Bonnafon, Carolina Panthers RB

0 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, 0 percent owned in ESPN

Christian McCaffery is the fantasy MVP through the first five weeks. Hands down.

He has rushed 105 times for 587 yards and six touchdowns, and caught 31 balls for 279 receiving yards and another score. That is insane volume and production, all wrapped in one.

Still, though, CMC can't be asked to do everything. In carving up the Jaguars defense, McCaffery appeared to be dealing with cramps late in the game, forcing him from the field. Reggie Bonnafon came on in his place, and made an immediate impact, racing for a 59-yard rushing score.

While this would never become anything close to a timeshare, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Panthers scale back McCaffery's workload, and if they do, Bonnafon looks like the one to pick up the resulting snaps. And, if anything serious ever happened to McCaffery, Bonnafon likely would play a sizeable role in the CMC-less offense.

Darius Slayton, New York Giants WR

0 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, 1 percent owned in ESPN

This is a long shot, but after five weeks, the pickings are a little slim.

The Giants' offense has proven to be far more effective than most anticipated coming into the season, as rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has been able to move the ball down the field. Running back Saquon Barkley should be back sooner than later, and receiver Golden Tate made his season debut in Week 5 after missing the first four weeks due to suspension. Along with them, Jones also has pass-catching weapons like Evan Engram and Sterling Sheppard at his disposal.

None of those players caught a touchdown from Jones in Week 5. Darius Slayton did.

A fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Slayton brings great physical traits to the table, with good size and breakaway speed. He put those burners on display on his 35-yard score against the Vikings, and while he is unlikely to be a consistent performer -- particularly with Tate's arrival -- he absolutely offers big-play ability. Depending on the health of New York's other pass-catchers on any given week, you could do worse as a desperation play.

Fantasy football waiver wire: Rams' Gerald Everett among Week 6 targets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area