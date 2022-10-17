Fantasy football waiver wire pickups - Week 7

Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens offer up a pair of replacement options for week 7— Colts' Alec Pierce and Giants' Daniel Bellinger.

Video Transcript

MATT HARMON: All right, Andy. I wouldn't say it's the greatest waiver wire heading into week seven, but we are in the middle of a tough bye week stretch. So let's give the people some folks they can pick up to potentially-- maybe, no guarantee-- help their fantasy team.

ANDY BEHRENS: Yeah, this is a brutal bye week, particularly at wide receiver. Five-- five-- of the top 10 fantasy wide receivers on the season are on bye this week. So you're going to need help. I'm going to recycle a name here. We've talked about Alec Pierce before. He's still just 38% rostered in Yahoo leagues. This guy hasn't missed over the last four weeks. He's good. He clearly has rapport with Matt Ryan. How much does it mean to have rapport with Matt Ryan at this stage? I don't know, but he's making it work. He's got a couple of 80 yard games in there, had a touchdown on Sunday against Jacksonville. Ryan is taking deep shots to him. They aren't the prettiest deep shots in the NFL. I'll give you that.

But Pierce-- phenomenal athlete. He's got size. He's 6'3", he's got four-four speed. He's got a 40 inch vertical. This is a contested catch winner, great athlete who has clearly developed chemistry with a veteran quarterback. The Colts are putting the ball in the air 50 times a game lately all of a sudden. Pierce is just somebody who needs to be on rosters in 12 team leagues, especially now as we get into the most difficult byes, some of the most difficult fantasy weeks of the season. I mean, we should be starting Alec Pierce. He's been quite good.

MATT HARMON: Oh, yeah, I could not agree with you more. Andy, we talked about Alec Pierce in the preseason. I told you as a collegiate player, he got open on slants, he got open on go routes, he beat man coverage at a decent rate, and he was really good on contested catches. You know what he's done so far in the NFL? He's run slants, he's run go routes, he's beat man coverage at a decent rate, and he's won a ton of contested catches, including last week. I really like him as an add, and I hope that the Colts continue to play the way they did against the Jaguars last week. My guy this week-- it's Daniel Bellinger. Everybody's hurting at tight end.

Oh, the people who have receiver problems during bye week? That must be nice for you. The folks who've been hurting at tight end, they've been hurting all year long. And I think Daniel Bellinger has emerged as a guy who could be an answer at tight end. His three red zone targets over the last two weeks-- both Giants wins by the way. And last week, his participation jumped to 81% of the drop backs. That was great to see for the rookie tight end. And the Giants offense-- look, Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka are not afraid to try things. They really are certainly not afraid to dial up Bellinger's number when they get down in the scoring area.

I think there's a chance he is the most valuable pass catcher-- I know it's not saying very much-- but the most valuable pass catcher for the Giants the rest of the way. [INAUDIBLE] Robinson certainly interesting as well. But I think Bellinger, in a position that-- look, everybody-- like I said, they're looking for an answer, is the guy that you could pick up and potentially start next week. Whenever you need a tight end, I think you could dial them up. All right, those are the guys you can pick up-- I mean, the best of the rest that you can pick up heading into week seven. Good luck to all your teams out there.