Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 2: Elijah Mitchell is the lead back for now in San Francisco

The first week of NFL action brought some amazing performances from some of the best players in the league.

Kyler Murray looked dominant, throwing for 289 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Cardinals’ shutdown of the Titans.

Tyreek Hill brought in 11 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs comeback win over the Browns.

However, we want to look at some of the options you should be able to find to improve your roster through waivers. We will consider guys who are available in at least 50% of leagues according to FantasyPros (which combines ESPN and Yahoo! ownership numbers) to really take into account all levels of leagues.

Let’s take a look at some of the potential waiver wire pickups after the first week of NFL action.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers (4.4%)

This first week was a strange one for the 49ers. Trey Sermon, who was listed as the backup to Raheem Mostert, was inactive by kickoff. So, when Mostert went down it was Mitchell who got a majority of the work. Mitchell played well, rushing 19 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. Monday, it was reported that Mostert will miss roughly eight week with a knee injury. This should mean that Mitchell, who is rostered in under 5% of leagues, could be the stater until Sermon is ready to take those reins.

Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants (31.4%)

With Kenny Golladay joining the Giants this offseason, it was reasonable to assume that other pass-catchers would have their value drop as a result. In Week 1, this wasn't the case for Shepard. During New York's battle with Denver, Shepard caught seven of his nine targets for 113 yards and a touchdown. Rostered in just 31.4% of leagues, Shepard should definitely be among those that owners rush to grab this week.

Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals (8.3%)



It's no secret that Arizona's offense will provide fantasy owners with plenty of great days this season with the number of weapons they have. In Week 1, we might have been given a glimpse of who their second option behind DeAndre Hopkins will be. Kirk finished the rout of the Titans with five receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns. He's available in 92.2% of leagues while both A.J. Green and Rondale Moore are both rostered in significantly more. Moore may be more dynamic, but he's not the red zone or traditional 'x' receiving option that Kirk is.

Mark Ingram, RB, Texans (15.5%)

The Texans were expected to be a mess in 2021, and they still might be. However, they won their season opener against the Jaguars and their first overall pick quarterback. There were questions about who would be the lead back in Houston's backfield. And, while all three backs did score, it was Ingram who got a large majority of the carries. Ingram ran the ball 26 times for 85 yards and a touchdown. The next closest was Phillip Lindsay who rushed only eight times. For now, it seems like the job belongs to Ingram, so fantasy owners may be able to snag him, as he is rostered in just 14.5% of leagues.

Zach Pascal, WR, Colts (1.7%)

The absence of T.Y. Hilton due to neck surgery has led to some opportunities for Colts' wide receivers early on in this season. In Week 1, Zach Pascal was the wideout to take advantage. Rostered in just 1.7% of leagues, Pascal recorded four receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Wentz coming into Indianapolis in 2021 gives every receiver a blank slate, and, if Week 1 is any indication, Pascal seems to be his weapon of choice in the redzone.

Jameis Winston, QB, Saints (34.6%)

In a wild turn of events, Winston led the Saints to a dominant victory over the Green Bay Packers and looked like the far better quarterback in a battle with Aaron Rodgers. The yardage wasn't crazy, but Winston threw five touchdowns against a pretty solid Green Bay defense. Winston is available in 65.8% of leagues right now, and doesn't have very difficult matchups coming up with the Panthers, Patriots, and Giants on the schedule in the next three weeks.

Jared Goff, QB, Lions (6.3%)

The Lions got in a classic shootout with the 49ers in the opening week, and, while San Francisco came out on top, Detroit showed a little something. Goff, who is available in 93.7% of leagues, had one of his better games, throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. The lack of weapons appeared to be a problem heading into the season for Detroit, but if Goff and the Lions are to going to be down big and have the opportunity to throw over 55 times as he did in this game, he's definitely an add in deeper leagues.

Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints (5.7%)

We already discussed Winston's impressive game against the Packers this week, so it's only right to talk about his most productive target. Johnson recorded three receptions for 21 yards and two touchdowns in this game. There is a belief that Adam Trautman will return from injury at some point and likely re-take the top tight end spot, but, for now, Johnson seems to be the go-to guy in the red zone for Winston. He's available in 94.3% of leagues.

Pharoah Brown, TE, Texans (0.0%)

Another member of the Texans found themselves being fantasy-relevant in their first Week 1 matchup. Brown brought in four receptions for 67 yards and looked pretty good doing it. If he can keep up that production, and throw in a touchdown every once in a while, he may find himself as a viable option. In a position that doesn't have the depth of others, Brown (rostered in less than one percent of leagues) could be a bench stash in deeper leagues.

