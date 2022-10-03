Fantasy football waiver wire pickups - Week 5

After injuries to both Cordarrelle Patterson and Javonte Williams, Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens offer up a few replacement RB options in Atlanta and Denver — the Falcons' Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley & the Broncos' Mike Boone.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

MATT HARMON: All right, Andy, we're heading into week 5, and we have some big running back injuries out there. We have Javonte Williams out for the season. We have Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR as well. Tell the people out there who they can pick up from Atlanta to potentially help out their fantasy teams.

ANDY BEHRENS: Oh, the Atlanta situation is a little bit of a mess. The player that is of greatest interest to me is Tyler Allgeier. He's a rookie out of BYU coming off an 1,800-yard season at the collegiate level. He is a pretty good receiver. And this was kind of an open question about him. He did catch 28 balls at BYU last season.

He's been really good in that capacity so far. Had a great day in week 4 in relief of Patterson. 10 carries, 80 plus yards on the ground, also caught a ball for 20 yards, broke some tackles. He's been really fun. He's the guy that I would actually target here.

We should also mention Caleb Huntley, just looks like a goal line thumper. Managed to find the end zone himself. Had 10 carries. Allgeier out snapped him 24 to 12. I would expect Allgeier to be the guy that you want in the weeks ahead. I should mention, they've got Tampa Bay coming up. It's not the best spot for him. But if anybody can thrive in that match-up, it's probably going to be the guy who's catching passes.

MATT HARMON: Yeah, love that call. I would pick up Tyler Allgeier as well. Obviously, we mentioned Javonte Williams also out for the season. It's such a bummer. He was having a great year. Really the most consistent player on that Denver offense so far. Talk about consistent, Melvin Gordon's fumbling problem has been consistent. He's also rostered pretty much throughout Yahoo league, so he's not really an option to go out there and pick up.

Story continues

We're not quite sure how the split is going to work going forward, but Javonte Williams, once he left the game, Mike Boone was the guy who came in and immediately got work behind him. Mike Boone on the other hand, is widely available throughout Yahoo leagues. I'm not loving this Denver offense. I've been on record being kind of skeptical of the whole operation for a while, Andy.

But at the same time, like this is a potential 1A, 1B in a committee that is available. I think you can go ahead and add Mike Boone. I don't think he's like burn your top waiver priority or burn all your fab dollars for Mike Boone, anything like that. He's not a seasoned saver, but he's certainly a guy that you need to add.

It is worth noting too, even before the Williams injury, dating back like week 2, week 3, he was running a decent amount of routes. Didn't get a lot of touches or anything like that, but he had kind of sort of started to get involved anyway. So this coaching staff with Melvin Gordon's fumbling problems noted, might start to move towards Mike Boone. So those are a few guys you can go out and get yourself some help at the running back position if you're hurting. Good luck the rest of the way.