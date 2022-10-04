Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 5

Now that Week 4 of the NFL regular season is in the books, it’s time to get those waiver claims in for the upcoming slate.

Here are the players you should be targeting on the wire heading into Week 5:

Broncos RB Latavius Murray

Now that Javonte Williams is out for the season with a knee injury, the Broncos are scrambling to shore up their offensive backfield. They already have Melvin Gordon III, but his fumbling problems were already a concern.

Mike Boone might also be a waiver option, but he had a critical drop late in the game. If the Broncos thought those two were enough to make up for Williams’ absence, they wouldn’t have plucked Murray off the Saints’ practice squad.

He may be 32 years old, but Murray proved last week that he can still be effective, rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown as a call-up due to injuries for New Orleans.

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Cordarrelle Patterson just went on injured reserve, and Damien Williams is already there, leaving Allgeier atop the depth chart for one of the NFL’s top rushing attacks.

The fifth-round rookie out of BYU was a popular pick in dynasty drafts with this very scenario in mind, taking over for veterans who were likely to get banged up at some point.

Allgeier has flashed tons of potential in his limited work up to this point, and could take full advantage of being the lead dog for the next month.

Jets WR Corey Davis

For all the flash of younger playmakers like Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore, it’s Davis that appears to have developed a high level of trust and chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson.

In full PPR formats, Davis has logged 53 points, good enough for WR27 through four weeks, putting ahead of a long list of bigger names.

If you’re looking for some bang for your buck at wide receiver, Davis is averaging well over double-digit points per week right now, and help out any team that needs a spot starter due to injuries.

Jaguars DEF/ST

If you’re looking for the ideal streaming pick for your team defense/special teams slot, the Jags are the perfect match this week.

Not only has this unit put up some impressive numbers so far this season, making plenty of big plays, but they also draw an attractive opponent in the Houston Texans.

This matchup favors Jacksonville in a big way, and could help you win your game this week if they take advantage of the opportunity.

