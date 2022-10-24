Fantasy football waiver wire pickups - Week 8
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens offer up a trio of potential waiver wire options for week 8 — Giants' Daniel Jones, Broncos' Greg Dulcich and Chargers' Josh Palmer.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens run through a few flex options to consider in week 7.
Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon and Tank Williams offer up their favorite player props for week 7.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was wearing a walking boot during his postgame press conference, dealing with an ankle injury. On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel gave a limited update on the signal-caller, saying Tannehill is “good.” “[He’s] progressing,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “A lot of guys, day after the game, [more]
Here’s who came through and who disappointed in the Chargers' loss to the Seahawks.
The Patriots are getting closer to full strength.
Any other quarterback in the NFL would be applauded for playing with the tenacity Tua Tagovailoa showed in the Dolphins’ win over the Steelers.
The Rams have struggled to look anything like the team that won the Super Bowl in February. Could a win over the 49ers change their season trajectory?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a second straight upset loss on the road, falling 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers
Lawrence Jackson Jr. dives into some players who have raised their stock halfway through the fantasy season. Can Gus Edwards be consistent? (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
Where do the Hogs stand ahead of Saturday's matchup at Auburn?
Rams running back Cam Akers was told to stay home from practice last week as the team looks to trade him, but coach Sean McVay said today that nothing has been determined. McVay said the Rams have talked to different teams about potentially trading Akers and that they’re looking into moving him before the November [more]
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Sunday night’s loss to the Dolphins came down to one team’s defense being able to catch the football, and one team’s defense not. “You’ve got to compliment the Miami Dolphins,” Tomlin said. “They made the necessary plays to secure victory and we didn’t. Oftentimes when it’s a defensive battle like [more]
Peter King takes a deep dive into the ripple effects of the Christian McCaffrey trade on the 49ers, Panthers, Rams and more.
Jamaal Williams lost a fumble on the goal line in Sunday's 24-6 defeat to the Cowboys, the 2nd of 5 turnovers the Lions committed in the second half.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger showed up in the locker room postgame looking like he had gone a few rounds. Bellinger was taken to a hospital with a bloody eye injury but returned in time to celebrate the Giants' 23-17 win with coaches and teammates. ''I would say his eye looks terrible right now,'' coach Brian Daboll said.
The Saints lack for trade candidates approaching the NFL deadline. Fans may be calling for a fire sale, but making premature moves would only hurt the team further:
A look at the details of the contract for Colts quarterback Matt Ryan
