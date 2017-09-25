Fantasy football waiver wire pickups: WR rankings for NFL Week 4

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

With Week 3 of the year set to come to a close later tonight when the Cowboys and Cardinals square off, it’s time to begin looking ahead to Week for and trying to get ahead of your leaguemates on the waiver wire.

We’ll be ranking the top five players in each of the four major positions that are likely available in your league — or, hopefully available, at least. Keep in mind, these numbers are mobile and can change throughout the week. We’ll update them as they change, or other news surfaces. The following ownership percentages come via Yahoo! Fantasy Sports after Week 2.

Marqise Lee (47-percent owned)

Is…is Blake Bortles back? There’s no way, right? Going up against the Ravens defense, albeit in London, didn’t look like a great matchup for the Jaguars offense. But Lee led the team in targets (seven), catching four passes for 65 yards.

Sterling Shepard (35)

Shepard has been silent this year so far amid high expectations for he and the Giants’ offense. The 2016 second-round pick hauled in seven of 10 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia on Sunday. He’ll play a likely-banged up Tampa Bay defense in Week 4.

Kenny Stills (29)

Miami’s offense flat-out stunk against the Jets. That’s being generous. But Stills, who led the Dolphins in touchdowns last season, was targeted 10 times by Jay Cutler, who’s still adjusting to Adam Gase’s offense. Stills caught four passes for 51 yards, and he plays New Orleans in London on Sunday.

Taylor Gabriel (20)

Gabriel is the ultimate home-run-hitting, boom-or-bust wideout. He had very quiet weeks in the first two games of the season, but he caught five of six targets for 79 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown. Like Jimmy Butler once said, “You gotta risk it to get the biscuit.”

Josh Doctson (6)

Here’s your obligatory deep league flyer. Dotson has one catch on the year — a 52-yard touchdown against Oakland on Monday night. Doctson played 36 snaps, which may suggest that there’s at least some intent from Washington to get him more involved in the offense.