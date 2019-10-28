Fantasy football waiver wire: Four non-QBs you should target in Week 9

We're into the part of the fantasy football season where every win matters.

Every move you make matters as you push for the playoffs.

With Week 8 mostly in the books, except for the Dolphins and Steelers on Monday night, it's time to start looking at players that can help you in Week 9.

The following four players performed well in Week 8, and are owned in less than 20 percent of Yahoo Fantasy leagues.

3 percent owned in Yahoo leagues

While DJ Chark Jr. has been the breakout wide receiver for the Jaguars, Conley had quite the game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Conley was targeted seven times by quarterback Gardner Minshew and he caught four passes for 103 yards. One of those catches went for a 70-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Conley now has 21 receptions for 429 yards this season. Conley's value also is tied to the health of Dede Westbrook, who missed Sunday's game with a shoulder and neck injury. If Westbrook remains out, Conley could be a good play against the Houston Texans.

1 percent owned in Yahoo leagues

Jon Gruden and the Raiders have been waiting for Renfrow to have that breakout game, and the fifth-round draft pick finally had it Sunday against the Texans.

The former Clemson star caught four passes from Derek Carr for 88 yards, and he broke one off for a 65-yard touchdown, the first of his career.

Considering Renfrow had never had more than 30 yards receiving in a game this season, it might be tough for him to replicate his production against the Lions in Week 9. But maybe this was just the performance he needed to get going and become the dynamic playmaker the Raiders hoped for when they drafted him.

Zero percent owned in Yahoo leagues

Carries are up for grabs in the Lions' backfield. Kerryon Johnson was getting a majority of the workload, but he was placed on injured reserve after undergoing a procedure on his right knee.

Most experts expected Ty Johnson to pick up the slack against the New York Giants on Sunday, but Carson carried the ball 12 times as opposed to Johnson's seven carries.

Neither running back found much success, with Carson running for 34 yards and Johnson gaining just 24 yards. But it should be telling that Detroit coach Matt Patricia gave the rock to Carson more.

Darren Fells, Houston Texans, TE

18 percent owned in Yahoo leagues

The Raiders have had an issue stopping tight ends for the last few years, so it should come as no surprise that Fells had a productive game against them Sunday.

But Fells' performance in the Texans' 27-24 win doesn't appear to be a fluke. In eight games, he now has 23 receptions for 244 yards, and he has caught five touchdowns.

