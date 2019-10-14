Fantasy football waiver wire: Four non-QBs you should target in Week 7

We're almost at the halfway point of the fantasy football season.

Week 6 has come and gone (well, all but Packers-Lions on Monday night), and the pressure increases with each additional week that passes. You only have so much time to make up however much ground in your league's standings.

The Browns, Steelers, Buccaneers and Panthers all are on byes in Week 7, meaning several fantasy studs will be unusable. With that in mind, here are four non-quarterbacks to consider for waiver claims Tuesday morning, all of whom could play a major role down the backstretch of the fantasy season and are owned in fewer than 15 percent of Yahoo and ESPN fantasy leagues.

3 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, 1 percent owned in ESPN

The Dolphins are terrible, make no mistake. They have the third-worst defensive DVOA after five games of any NFL team dating to 1986, and they might be even worse on the offensive side of the ball. Of the other 31 NFL teams, the Jets are the only one that hasn't scored more than twice as many as Miami's 42 points on the season.

Still, though, they're an NFL team (barely) and they have (some) NFL athletes. They came a two-point conversion away from earning their first win of the season Sunday, and running back Mark Walton was a big reason why.

Walton got the start against Washington, and both his six carries and 32 rushing yards ranked second on the team behind Kenyan Drake. Walton also was very active in the passing game, catching five of his six targets for 43 receiving yards.

There aren't many usable fantasy players on the Dolphins, but Walton should get more opportunities as the season wears on.

Benny Snell Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers RB

2 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, 2 percent owned in ESPN

Snell would be the top waiver pickup if the Steelers weren't heading into their bye week.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2019, Snell had a breakthrough performance in Pittsburgh's surprise win over the Chargers on Sunday night, in which he rushed 17 times for 75 yards and caught one pass for another 14 yards.

Snell was more involved later in the game when James Connor was sidelined with a quad injury at the end of the third quarter. With Jaylen Samuels already ruled out for multiple weeks, Snell would be in line for a major role next week -- if Pittsburgh had a game.

Of course, the Steelers face the lowly Dolphins following the bye, so Snell potentially could be a great start that week, depending on Connor and Samuels' health.

Jacobi Meyers, New England Patriots WR

1 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, 1 percent owned in ESPN

At this rate, the only thing that might stop the Patriots is their health.

Phillip Dorsett missed the Week 6 win over the Giants with a hamstring injury, and fellow wide receiver Josh Gordon left it with a knee injury and did not return. Jacobi Myers came on in his place, and the undrafted rookie displayed a good connection with quarterback Tom Brady, catching all four of his targets for 54 yards.

If Gordon and/or Dorsett misses Week 7, Meyers likely would be involved in every three-receiver set, and possible every two-wide set. That's someone you want on your fantasy squad.

3 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, 2 percent owned in ESPN

Chances are, your tight end has had a worse two weeks than Darren Fells.

After catching both of his targets for touchdowns against the Falcons in Week 5, Fells was more involved in the Texans' offense in Week 6, even if he didn't find the end zone. Fells caught six of his seven targets for 69 yards in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, a very respectable effort regardless of your scoring system, given his position.

With Will Dissly leaving the Seahawks' Week 6 game with a non-contact leg injury, the already-shallow usable tight end pool has become even more so. Fells isn't going to put up big numbers every week, but at this point, he's proven to be a better bet than most other widely available options.

