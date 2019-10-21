Fantasy football waiver wire: Four non-QBs you should target in Week 8

Whether you're an optimist or a pessimist, your fantasy team's glass can't be half-empty, nor can it be half-full right now.

That's because we're more than halfway done. Assuming your league's playoffs start in Week 14, we've now entered the backstretch. Seven weeks down (minus Patriots vs. Jets on Monday night), six to go. Buckle up, people. It's about to get bumpy.

Week 7 saw numerous injuries to key fantasy players, as well as some standout performances from lesser-used entities. Some of those injuries will linger into Week 8, in which both the Cowboys and Ravens will be on bye. The waiver wire is your best source to fortify your roster and start off the second half of the fantasy season on a high note. With that in mind, here are four non-quarterback to consider for waiver claims Tuesday morning, all of whom are in positions to be major contributors next week and beyond, and are owned in fewer than 15 percent of Yahoo and ESPN fantasy leagues.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

13 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, 9 percent owned in ESPN

DeVante Parker shouldn't be eligible for this list at this point, but alas, for whatever reason, he hasn't been added by enough teams. On Sunday, he caught five of his team-leading 10 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown against the Bills, his third consecutive game with a score. And that's been with an inconsistent quarterback play.

While he's yet to top 75 receiving yards in any game this season, you can bank on the Dolphins trailing in every game they play from here on out, just as they have in every game thus far. They'll probably put together a victory eventually, but the point remains: Miami is going to be throwing a lot, and more often than anyone else, Parker likely will be the intended recipient of that pass.

Story continues

And let's not forget that Parker was a first-round draft pick in 2015. He's got the size, speed and pedigree to be worthy of a spot on your roster, and not just for next week.

12 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, 16 percent owned in ESPN

Okay, Kenny Stills really shouldn't be on this list. He's technically not eligible, since he's owned in 16 percent of ESPN leagues, but given the minuscule difference, his inclusion was too pertinent to pass up.

The Texans have one of the most high-powered offenses in the NFL. Deshaun Watson is hands-down one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and he's got a talented group of receivers to throw to, led by DeAndre Hopkins. Houston's No. 2 receiver, Will Fuller, left Sunday's game early with a hamstring injury, and Stills wasted no time filling his shoes, catching four of his five targets for 105 yards.

Stills has been a big-play deep threat throughout his career, and with Fuller's injury and Watson at quarterback, he has both the opportunity and surrounding talent to maximize his skill set. There's a reason why Fuller's ownership is in the 90s. Get the same production for comparatively little cost.

Ty Johnson, Detroit Lions RB

0 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, 1 percent owned in ESPN

Parker and Stills are more household names, but Ty Johnson might be the priority pickup of the week. If you're looking for a running back, this is your guy.

Johnson had 13 carries on the season entering Week 7. He nearly doubled that on Sunday, rushing for 29 yards on 10 carries against the Vikings. Obviously, that's nothing to write home about, but almost all of that production came after starter Kerryon Johnson went down with a knee injury.

Kerryon was seen in a brace after the game, putting his status for Week 8 into doubt. The Lions host the lowly Giants next Sunday. If Kerryon can't go, Ty will start for Detroit, and he might for your fantasy team, too.

Alex Erickson, Cincinnati Bengals WR

1 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, 0 percent owned in ESPN

Andy Dalton threw two interceptions on consecutive passes Sunday against the Jaguars -- including one for a touchdown -- but when he wasn't throwing it to the other team, he usually was throwing it to Alex Erickson.

Erickson tied with Tyler Boyd for the team-lead in targets with 14 against the Jaguars, but Erickson was far more productive with his, catching eight balls for 137 yards. Much like the Dolphins, the Bengals stink, and just like Miami, Cincinnati is going to be throwing a lot.

[RELATED: Why Whitner believes 49ers need to add true No. 1 receiver]

Sure, A.J. Green will change the dynamic if and when he is healthy enough to play, but that's a big if and when. Until Green plays -- or in the event he gets re-injured or traded -- Erickson likely will have plenty of target volume, and that's valuable for fantasy purposes.

Fantasy football waiver wire: Four non-QBs you should target in Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area