Fantasy football waiver wire: Chicago Bears turn to veteran RB Damien Williams

Is he a wide receiver? Is he a running back? Why can't he be both?

We have reached a point where Cordarrelle Patterson of the Atlanta Falcons just can’t be ignored. The do-everything back cemented his status as this season’s most efficient playmaker by catching three touchdown passes on Sunday and rolling up 116 combined yards on 11 touches -- while playing only 26 offensive snaps.

Yet he's still available in 10%-25% of fantasy leagues, despite ranking third in fantasy points at both the running back and wide receiver position (depending on scoring systems). If he’s still on your league’s waiver wire, he needs to be added.

Now let's look at some more realistic possibilities for Week 5.

Recommended bids based on a free agent acquisition budget (FAAB) of $100 for the season.

The Bears' David Montgomery, right, rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday before suffering a knee injury and elevating veteran Damien Williams, left, to the lead-back role.

Best bets

RB Damien Williams, Chicago Bears ($17). Starter David Montgomery could miss several weeks with a knee injury he suffered on Sunday. Williams took over lead-back duties in the second half and rushed for 55 yards and a TD on eight carries. He should see plenty of touches, but is the Bears offense good enough to make him a worthwhile fantasy starter?

RB Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles ($10). Gainwell had the best game of his rookie season, catching six of his eight targets for 58 yards and rushing three times for 31 yards and a score. Miles Sanders is still the starter in Philly, but the aptly named Gainwell is the clear No. 2 and a potential weekly flex play.

How about Kenny Gainwell? #Eagles rookie RB was used in a variety of ways on Sunday. Can't wait to continue watching his role evolve this season. #FlyEaglesFly



Tune into #PHIvsCAR | Oct. 10th at 1:00 PM on FOX pic.twitter.com/KvhHDkQRyk — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) October 4, 2021

WR Jamison Crowder, New York Jets ($7). The veteran made his first appearance of the season after missing three games with a groin injury. He caught seven of nine targets for 61 yards and a score.

WR Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team ($7). Samuel also made his season debut after recovering from a groin injury, catching four passes for 19 yards. He has more big-play potential than Crowder if you have to choose between the two.

Replacements

QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers ($6). Although it hasn’t been a great year for rookie quarterbacks, Lance may have a chance to change the narrative. With Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined by a calf injury (and potentially out for multiple weeks), Lance could thrive if the offense is even slightly redesigned for his skills. His running and passing skills give him a high floor in fantasy.

DEEBO IS WIDE OPEN.



Trey Lance finds him for the 76-yard TD! #FTTB



📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/9BRzRkYRNU — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2021

RB Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals ($5). The outlook for starter Joe Mixon seems to be getting better after he left Thursday's game with a sprained ankle. If he regresses, fantasy managers should make a beeline to pick up Perine, who is next in line. He should see more touches anyway to lighten the load on Mixon.

WR Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers ($4). Cobb reconnected with his old friend Aaron Rodgers to the tune of five catches, 69 yards and two TDs. With Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve, Cobb's role increases.

RB Jeremy McNichols, Tennessee Titans ($3). With top wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones both out on Sunday, the Titans' third-down back helped pick up the slack. McNichols was targeted 12 times and caught eight of those passes for 74 yards.

Deep leagues

TEs C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals and Mo Allie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts. Outside of the top five or six tight ends, it's almost a dart throw as to who might be the next one to break out. Uzomah and Allie-Cox both found the end zone twice, but their usage has been sporadic. Buffalo's Dawson Knox, overlooked in last week's waiver wire column, would be a better pickup if available.

WR Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions. Quintez Cephus started quickly, but Raymond had the big game in Week 4. He only caught three passes for 43 yards – but two went for touchdowns.

Also, be sure to check last week's waiver wire picks (Dalton Schultz, Josh Gordon) to see if any of those players are still available in your league.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football waiver wire: Damien Williams, Kenneth Gainwell, more