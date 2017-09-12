Fantasy football waiver wire advice, Week 2: Ranking the top 7 best players to add

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Need a running back or a wide receiver? We got you covered as the fantasy football waiver wire gets going.

The first week of the 2017 NFL regular season is a wrap, which means it is time for fantasy football owners to start considering their Week 2 waiver wire options. Waivers run either late Tuesday night or really early Wednesday morning, depending on your league. Regardless of whether you won or lost in Week 1, it’s time to figure out how to improve your team.

You can view additions by position (QB, RB, WR, TE), but here is the top five overall players we would consider adding from waivers in Week 2. Ownership percentage listed in parenthesis.

David Johnson could miss a couple weeks, or he could miss a couple months. Regardless, in most fantasy leagues, a championship season can hinge on finding a running back who comes out of nowhere for carries. Williams is expected to split carries with Andre Ellington, but look for Williams to be the featured rusher, while Ellington is more involved in the passing game.

The Seahawks running back depth chart was a mystery heading into Week 1, but Carson emerged as the best option for one week. Eddie Lacy will still get some work, and eventually Thomas Rawls could snatch the starting job,

Injuries left Davis in question for the start of the season, but he finished Week 1 with six receptions for 69 yards, and led the Titans with 10 targets. His draft stock took a hit due to his absence from the preseason, but if you can still grab him, he’s looking like a strong rookie receiving option.

The Rams benefited from facing a bad Indianapolis Colts squad Sunday, but Sean McVay and his offense still deserves credit for an impressive debut. They won’t do this every week, but look for an improvement from last year. Kupp is a must-add in any remaining keeper leagues he has not been drafted, and could be a strong option off the bench moving forward.

5. Javorious Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens (1 percent)

Danny Woodhead is out for an extended time, and Buck Allen ended up with more carries than starter Terrance West. Allen had 21 carries for 71 yards, while West had 19 carries for 80 yards. West likely remains the starter, but this situation got really interesting in a hurry.

The NFL has a quarterback problem, with some awful players starting around the league. Depending on when you drafted a quarterback, you might already be looking for a replacement. Alex Smith is not going to put up the same numbers every game we saw in Week 1, but he’s got some weapons on offense that will allow him to be consistent, with the occasional spectacular game. At the very least, he is a strong bye week option with a high floor and a ceiling that might be a little higher than some thought.

Tight end can be a tough position to figure out, especially with a relatively low ceiling most weeks. However, Charles Clay is likely going to get a ton of targets from Tyrod Taylor this season. He had nine targets in Week 1, while the remaining wide receivers and tight ends combined for 11 targets. Health will remain a question with Clay, but as long as he’s out there, he’ll be a solid option.

