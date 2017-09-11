Fantasy football waiver wire advice: Tight end rankings for Week 2

Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The first week of the 2017 regular season is just about coming to a close with two Monday Night games remaining. Most fantasy football leagues will run their waiver wires late Tuesday or early Wednesday, but we are here to help you get a jump on the best options to consider.

We will be ranking the top five players likely to be available in your league at each of the four major positions. Some weeks there might not be five good options available, but we’ll scour for the best we can find. Additionally, throughout the week, we will update each of these articles as ownership percentages change and news arrives. The following ownership percentages come via CBS Sportsline after Week 1.

We can’t expect LeSean McCoy to do everything in the Bills’ offense, and Clay is easily Tyrod Taylor’s favorite receiving option. Clay had nine targets – all other wide receivers/tight ends combined for 11 – converting four for 53 yards and a touchdown. As long as Clay stays healthy, he’s going to be a reliable option every week.

When the Steelers traded for Vance McDonald right before the regular season, it was assumed Jesse James’ role would be reduced. Bad assumption. James was second only to Antonio Brown in targets with eight, catching six for 41 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

No Alshon Jeffery? No Cam Meredith? No problem! Miller has always been a big part of the Chicago passing game and with Kevin White also getting hurt on Sunday, Miller’s role should only expand going forward. Miller was targeted six times, the most of any wide receiver/tight end. He should be able to improve on his four catches for 39 yards as he and Mike Glennon continue to develop chemistry.

The trade of Vance McDonald to Pittsburgh opened the door for Kittle to emerge as the pass-catching option in the offense and it appears that will be his role going forward, catching five of six targets for 27 yards. This offense screams check-down, so the opportunities for Kittle should be bountiful.

Who? That’s the question the fantasy football universe was asking all afternoon as DeValve, who went to Princeton and won the starting job in Cleveland with a solid preseason, announced himself to the world with four catches on five targets for 42 yards. Only Corey Coleman had more targets from DeShone Kizer. We might be on to something here.