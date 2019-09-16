Fantasy football waiver wire: 49ers' Deebo Samuel among Week 3 targets

Another week in the books.

With nothing but the Monday Night matchup remaining on the NFL's Week 2 slate, it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire. There were several standout performances across the league, as well as some serious injuries to some key fantasy players.

The waiver wire presents your opportunity to capitalize on those developments and set your team up to continue its fast start, or to rebound before it's too late.

With that, here are four non-quarterbacks to keep in mind for waiver claims Tuesday morning, all of whom could be the missing link for your squad and are owned in fewer than 15 percent of Yahoo and ESPN fantasy leagues.

1 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, 1 percent owned in ESPN

Patrick Mahomes has shown no signs whatsoever of slowing down, as the third-year quarterback lit up Oakland for 443 passing yards and four touchdowns in Kansas City's 28-10 road win on Sunday. He did all that without Tyreek Hill, who missed the game with a sternoclavicular joint injury. However, Demarcus Robinson did his best Hill impression.

Robinson hauled in six passes for 172 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders, pairing with rookie Mecole Hardman to give the Chiefs two downfield threats that Oakland struggled to keep up with. Given how explosive Kansas City's offense is, you know they're going to put up plenty of points on a weekly basis. Sammy Watkins takes over the No. 1 spot in Hill's absence, but Robinson made a very convincing argument for more playing time on Sunday. He'll likely be the top waiver add in your league.

2 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, 3 percent owned in ESPN

The Dolphins flat-out stink. There's no way around it.

After being shut out 43-0 by the Patriots on Sunday, Miami has now been outscored 102-10 over the first two weeks of the season. That is historically bad.

The Dolphins are inept on both sides of the ball, but from a fantasy perspective, that can have its benefits. Miami has been playing from behind all season, and there's no reason to expect that to change anytime soon. That means lots of passes, and as one of the most talent-poor teams in the league, the Dolphins simply don't have many pass-catchers worth rostering. Preston Williams, however, might be a different story.

While DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant both drew one more target, Williams led all Miami receivers with four receptions for 63 yards on Sunday. He now has at least five targets and three receptions in every game this season, and has accounted for Miami's lone touchdown. There aren't many Dolphins worth rostering in fantasy, but in deep leagues, Williams might qualify.

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks TE

2 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, 2 percent owned in ESPN

If you didn't grab one of the top-tier tight ends in the first few rounds of your fantasy draft, chances are you've experienced some uneven play from that position. Rookie T.J. Hockenson had an all-time performance in Week 1, but was an absolute dud in Week 2. Pittsburgh's Vance McDonald basically did the opposite.

So, if you're unhappy with the state of your tight end position, it might be worth taking a flier on Seattle's Will Dissly. The Seahawks tight end caught all five passes on which he was targeted Sunday for 50 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He won't be a consistent producer from week-to-week, but in a pinch, you could do a lot worse, particularly given the quarterback throwing him the ball.

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers WR

13 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, 13 percent owned in ESPN

It remains to be seen if the 49ers have a true No. 1 receiver, but Deebo Samuel made the most convincing argument yet this season on Sunday against the Bengals.

San Francisco's second-round pick led the 49ers in targets, receptions and receiving yards against Cincinnati, hauling in five passes for 87 yards and a score. Jimmy Garoppolo looked considerably better in Week 2 than in Week 1, and he seemed to look for Samuel in key moments.

[RELATED: Why Jimmy G getting into early rhythm was key to 49ers' win]

Inconsistency is to be expected from a rookie, but given that Samuel has outplayed Dante Pettis over the first two weeks, it seems unlikely that his snap count will decrease anytime soon, especially after the offensive explosion San Francisco experienced against the Bengals. Kyle Shanahan is as good of a play-caller as there is in the NFL, and Samuel affords him plenty of flexibility in that department. Add Samuel as a WR4 that offers the potential for more.

