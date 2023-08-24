Fantasy football values for 2023: Lean on Aaron Rodgers, Michael Robinson Jr.

As fantasy football draft day approaches, it's time to put the finishing touches on your preseason prep. Oftentimes, chasing the hot rookies and this season's trendy breakout picks won't necessarily be the best way to go. So don't overlook the boring old players and consistently productive veterans who will add more value to a fantasy roster than meets the eye.

Here are some of the best value picks for the upcoming season (ADPs from all August drafts, courtesy of NFFC):

QUARTERBACK

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (ADP: 127): Currently QB17 in this month's drafts, the grizzled veteran presents plenty of profit potential, even though his ADP appears to be on the rise.

RUNNING BACK

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. missed the first four games of last season, but he's the unquestioned starter for the Commanders in 2023.

Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders (ADP: 100): For a talented starting back who has enjoyed the benefit of a full offseason, his spot as the 35th running back off the board is criminal.

WIDE RECEIVER

K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings (ADP 157): Being drafted as WR62 -- opposite Justin Jefferson and in a pass-first offense -- is more a reflection of rookie Jordan Addison being overvalued.

TIGHT END

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans (ADP: 128): Barely checking in as a TE1 in ADP, Schultz has top-5 PPR potential with a rookie quarterback and a weak wide receiver group.

KICKER

Brandon McManus, Jacksonville Jaguars (ADP: 256): Accuracy woes last season were partly a factor of him attempting so many 50-plus-yarders. The veteran is in a good system for a rebound.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Houston Texans (ADP: 275): Finished last season under the old regime as the No. 10 fantasy defense. With massive personnel upgrades and a suspect division, the Texans should flourish under a defensive-minded new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football: Aaron Rodgers among best value picks in 2023 drafts