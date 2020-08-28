Fantasy Football Value Picks: One player to target in each of the first 8 rounds

Everybody loves a good deal.

In fantasy football, getting the most out of your draft picks is the key to winning a championship. Just ask the people who drafted Lamar Jackson in the 11th round last year. They’ll tell you, likely with a championship in hand, how important value is.

Using Yahoo fantasy football ADP, here’s a round-by-round look at the value pick in each round of the draft based on a 12-team, half-point PPR league.

Round 1 - Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (ADP: 11.6)

The Packers had a glaring need to add talent behind Adams at wide receiver and with Devin Funchess announcing he will opt-out of the upcoming season, the team officially has added nobody. Concerning for Green Bay’s overall air attack? Definitely. But not for Adams’ fantasy value.

Adams missed four games due to a toe injury in 2019, but he was dominant upon his return. From Week 9 through Week 17, Adams topped 15 fantasy points five times. He ended the season sixth among wide receivers in points-per-game. Even though the Packers are clearly shifting towards an increasingly run-heavy attack, Adams is still in a prime situation to dominate targets.

Round 2 - Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (ADP: 18.6)

From Week 1 through 16, Jacobs finished the season with the 15th most points at running back despite dealing with a nagging shoulder injury and limited exposure in the passing game. Entering 2020, it seems as though both issues will be rectified.

Regarding his shoulder, Jacobs detailed to Tashan Reed of The Athletic earlier this off-season that it was feeling better than it did last season. As it pertains to his involvement in the passing game, both Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock have expressed their interest in getting Jacobs more involved through the air. Jacobs, who brought in just 20 receptions on 27 targets last season, has said his goal is to catch “at least 60 balls,” according to Paul Gutierrez. While that number seems extremely ambitious considering pass-catching back Jalen Richard is still on the roster, Jacobs still is a likely candidate to receive an uptick in receptions.

Round 3 - Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears (ADP: 29.6)

In a Bears offense that doesn’t feature a real wealth of pass-catching options, Robinson is a true alpha receiver who demands targets. Last season, his 154 targets ranked third in the NFL, trailing only Michael Thomas and Julio Jones. That kind of volume should be expected from Robinson once again. The talented receiver could also benefit from an upgrade at quarterback. Nick Foles was added to the roster this offseason, and recent reports suggest that he has a slight edge in the QB competition over Mitch Trubisky. If Robinson can get some consistent QB play this season, the projected volume alone suggests he could be in for a top-five finish at WR.

Round 4 - Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars (ADP: 43.9)

On a bad Jaguars team that won just six games last season, Fournette finished (largely in part to his 76 receptions) as RB9 in half-point PPR leagues. This season, however, he is being drafted as RB21 according to Yahoo ADP and I’m not sure I really understand why.

The team added noted pass-catching back Chris Thompson this offseason. Thompson, who has consistently struggled to stay on the field, finished last season with 42 receptions. The fear is that Thompson will cut into Fournette’s passing-game work and sink his value. Even if this is true, and some of Fournette’s receiving work goes to Thompson, there’s still reason to believe Fournette will finish with a similar point total.

Fournette is due for some positive touchdown regression. He scored 16 total touchdowns through the first 21 games of his career. In 15 games last season and on 341 touches, he scored just three. That number, even on a bad Jaguars team, should increase and help Fournette, who is also in a contract year.

Round 5 - David Johnson, Houston Texans (ADP: 59.4)

The brotherhood and sisterhood of people who have been disappointed by Johnson in fantasy football is quite large. Likely at one point in your fantasy football career, you have been burned by Johnson.

This season, Johnson has a fresh start on the Texans, which means you should have an open mind when it comes to his fantasy football outlook. The important aspect to remember with Johnson is that Houston head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was willing to give up perennial All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins in order to acquire Johnson. O’Brien has been ridiculed to no end for this move, but there is one way he can kind of justify the deal: By giving Johnson every chance to prove that he was right.

