Fantasy Football Updates: Odell Beckham Jr., Jamison Crowder, Thomas Rawls, Jordan Reed more for Week 1

You're getting off easy in Week 1 this year, fantasy football owners. Well, maybe not those going through Odell Beckham Jr. start-or-sit drama, but there aren't many "questionable" players to worry about. We already know Andrew Luck and Sebastian Janikowski are "out", and Jamison Crowder sounds like a sure thing to play. That leaves Beckham and Thomas Rawls as the primary guys causing problems for our rankings and your lineup decisions.

Here are the latest updates on these players and more.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. playing on Sunday night?





Beckham Jr.'s status for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys has been anyone's guess all week, and heading into the Week 1 early-afternoon games, it remains a mystery. One plus is that he did travel with the team to Dallas, so chances are he'll try to warm up before the game and see if his ankle can handle it. ESPN's Adam Schefter says there's "real doubt" about Beckham's availability.

Of course, even if he's active, he might not play much or be effective. If you have no backup options from the three prime-time games (Giants-Cowboys, Saints-Vikings, Chargers-Broncos), it's best to play it safe and keep Beckham on your bench.





Jamison Crowder injury news





Crowder (hip) was a mid-week add to the injury report, but the latest update from Washington quotes Crowder as "feeling good" and even he seemed confused as to why he was listed as "questionable." Schefter says Crowder expects to play.

It doesn't seem as if there's much to worry about with Crowder. He's our No. 20 WR in his Week 1 matchup against the Eagles.





Thomas Rawls injury update





Rawls (ankle) practiced in full this week, but there's still no guarantee he'll play in Week 1 against the Packers. Given that the game is a late-afternoon kickoff, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be counting on Rawls.

Eddie Lacy will get the start if Rawls is out, and even if Rawls is active, Lacy will likely split carries with him. If Rawls is active, neither him nor Lacy are particularly good plays, but if Rawls is out, Lacy has some RB2 potential. C.J. Prosise makes for a nice sleeper in PPR leagues regardless.

Sebastian Janikowski injury news





Janikowski resolved a contract dispute with the Raiders earlier this week, but a back injury has landed him on the IR, which means he'll miss at least the first six games of the season.

The Raiders will use Giorgio Tavecchio against the Titans in Week 1, but expect them to sign a free agent kicker sometime this week.





Jordan Reed injury update





According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Reed is dealing with a fractured big toe, and while this isn't expected to sideline him for Week 1's game against Washington, it's obviously something that could affect him both this week and throughout the year.

Reed has dealt with injuries much of his career, but apparently this is changing the way he runs. Reed remains a boom-or-bust TE for the season.





Is Cam Newton going to play in Week 1?





Newton (shoulder) received a "questionable" tag leading up to Week 1's contest against the 49ers, but he is in no danger of missing the game.

He's our No. 7 QB this week.





LeSean McCoy injury update





McCoy missed some practice time late this week because of a stomach bug, but he ultimately wasn't on the Bills final injury report.

Start him as you normally would. We rank him No. 4 among RBs this week.





Amari Cooper injury news





Cooper had some fantasy owners worried this week, but the knee injury that caused him to miss practice was minor, to say the least. He's not on the Raiders final injury report.

Cooper is our No. 7 WR.