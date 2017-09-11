Fantasy Football Updates: David Johnson, Allen Robinson, Danny Woodhead lead list of injured players heading into Week 2

Unfortunately, injuries are a part of the NFL and fantasy football, and after just one week of the season, several big names went down, including consensus No. 1 pick David Johnson, PPR machine Danny Woodhead, and Jaguars top receiver Allen Robinson. Before you head to the waiver wire to search for pickups and sleepers ahead of Week 2, you need the latest updates on these "new" injured players and "old" ones like Odell Beckham Jr. and Thomas Rawls. Even an injury to fantasy afterthought Kevin White could mean big things for everyone's favorite breakout player, Tarik Cohen.

We've rounded up the latest news after Sunday's action.

Will David Johnson play in Week 2?





Johnson's wrist injury isn't bad, but it's also certainly not good. X-rays were negative for a fractured wrist, and it's been labeled as a sprained wrist. ESPN reported that Johnson would miss a couple weeks or half the season or more, but a second report by ProFootballTalk said that it may be possible he won't miss any time. For now, Johnson is out of our Week 2 RB rankings.

This injury will definitely be monitored throughout this week and the next couple of weeks. For now, the safe bet would be to pick up Johnson's handcuff, Kerwynn Williams. Andre Ellington could also have some upside in PPR formats.





Allen Robinson injury update: Out for season with ACL tear





Another wide reciever bites the dust with a torn ACL injury. On the first reception of the season for Robinson, he went down with a non-contact injury and was immediately taken out the game. The worst possible news came to fruition with the torn ACL, and now the Jaguars will have to move forward with Allen Hurns, Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole and Arrelious Benn.

Out of those four players, Hurns looked the best, catching three of four targets for 42 yards. He nearly scored a touchdown, but he was tripped up a couple yards shy of the end zone. Lee had four targets, though he didn't record a single reception. If the Jaguars want to keep winning, Lee will have to be part of the formula. Hurns and Lee should be top waiver wire pickups now.





Ezekiel Elliott's suspension back on the radar





Elliott owners were celebrating after the legal system granted a temporary restraining order for Zeke late last week, making it a near-guarentee he'll play the rest of the season.On Monday, the NFL filed an appeal on the injunction, which was expected.

If the NFL wins the appeal, the temporary restraining order is thrown out, and Zeke must begin serving his suspension. Usually, appeals take several months, but the NFL could request a stay, thus speeding up the process. However, Daniel Walback of Sports Law Blog believes the NFL likely won't win the stay. Percentage-wise, Zeke is likely to play the rest of the year, but his case against the NFL is not over.

On the field, it was encouraging to see that the off-the-field issues didn't affect his play, as he racked up 104 rushing yards and caught five passes for 36 yards in the Cowboys' win over the Giants. He looks to be on pace for another top fantasy year.





Danny Woodhead injury update: Could miss 'significant time' with hamstring injury





Woodhead missed most of the preseason dealing with a hamstring injury, and it looked like the injury was past him after catching three passes for 33 yards and rushing once for four yards early in Week 1. Soon after, the hamstring injury flared up appeared again, and a recent report said the Ravens fear he'll miss "significant time."

The 32-year-old PPR machine looked like he was in position for another great season, but for now, the outlook for the rest of the season doesn't look good. Ravens' starte Terrance West was outplayed by Buck Allen, who played 33 snaps compared to West's 27. In 21 carries, Allen rushed for 71 yards, and he's in line to be a major cog in the Ravens offense, as he's a much better receiver than West and could fill the Woodhead role.





Odell Beckham Jr. injury news: Expected for Week 2





Throughout the week, the feeling was that Beckham would be inactive for the season opener against Cowboys, and after warming up, running routes and catching passes, Beckham was seen limping and eventually listed as inactive. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network believes he should be good to go for Week 2, however.

