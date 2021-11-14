Two early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 11

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots (31 percent rostered)

Filling in for a still-concussed Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson just completely ran wild on the Browns during the Patriots' 45-7 shellacking of Cleveland. Stevenson carried the rock 20 times and made the most of his workload, rushing for 100 yards and scoring twice. He also caught 4-of-5 targets for 14 yards.

It was odd yet refreshing to see a Patriots running back completely dominate a backfield, and fantasy managers who started Stevenson were well rewarded.

Harris should be back in as soon as he clears concussion protocol, but it's hard to just wave Stevenson off after this performance. The rookie looks to be at least a flex option whenever Harris returns, which might not be in Week 11 as the Patriots play the Falcons on Thursday night.

Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears (45 percent rostered)

Consider this your last call on Darnell Mooney!

The Bears offense finally — finally — showed some juice against the Steelers in Week 9, as Justin Fields looked to be maturing before all of our eyes during the game. A big beneficiary of that was Mooney, He tied with Allen Robinson for six targets, catching three for a touchdown and rushing for another score.

Mooney and Fields have flashed moments of rapport this season, and maybe we'll see it all come to fruition when the Bears return from their bye week in Week 11.