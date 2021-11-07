Fantasy Football: Two early waiver wire pickups for Week 10

Teddy Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos delivered one of the biggest upsets of Week 9, taking down the Dallas Cowboys, 30-16. Even more surprising, Bridgewater also delivered a very nice fantasy line, scoring 21.86 points by virtue of 249 passing yards, two total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing), and a two-point conversion.

While Teddy isn't exactly who you think of when discussing valuable fantasy quarterbacks, it's hard to ignore his situation. The Broncos offense is absolutely loaded, featuring Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams and a pair of talented tight ends in Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam. Few quarterbacks operate in that kind of ecosystem.

Bridgewater represents a quality streaming option going forward if you're hurting at quarterback, or need to a bye-week fill-in.

Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets (26 percent rostered)

Not much is going right for the Jets. Their first-round pick, Zach Wilson, went down with injury. Then, Wilson's backup Mike White lit the world on fire after dropping over 400 passing yards on the Bengals — only to get injured himself in Week 9.

So, yeah, not much is going well, but another one of their rookies seems to be awakening when the team needs it most. Elijah Moore has shown signs of heating up since Week 7, and it all came to a head in Week 9. Moore scored 23.90 fantasy points via 7 catches, 84 yards, and two touchdowns.

Moore's QB situation obviously leaves much to be desired, but a hot streak is a hot streak, and it could last, too, when you consider Corey Davis has been dealing with injuries and has missed the last two games. Ride Moore while he's hot.