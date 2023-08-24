Fantasy football: Tua Tagovailoa, Calvin Ridley among riskiest picks in 2023 drafts

One of the keys to building a winning fantasy football roster is managing risk. Too little and you end up with a boring team that finishes in the middle of the pack. Too much and you could end up with key players underperforming or getting injured.

FANTASY RANKINGS: Top 200 overall players for 2023

FANTASY CHEATSHEET: Rankings, dollar values by position

LISTS: All-sleeper team | All-breakout team | All-bust team | All-value team

Here are some of this season's riskiest players at each position. Be very careful if you're considering drafting them. They could help you win a championship, but they could also ruin your title dreams. (ADPs from all August drafts, courtesy of NFFC)

QUARTERBACK

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (ADP: 94, QB10): Tua is a top-8 fantasy quarterback if he's healthy, but he's also one concussion away from possibly being forced to retire.

RUNNING BACK

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (ADP: 25, RB8): Everything from back and ankle injury concerns to trade demands makes for a volatile mix for last year's consensus No. 1 overall pick.

WIDE RECEIVER

Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley sat out all of last season while on suspension and hasn't played in a regular season game since Week 7 of 2021, but he's still just 28 years old.

Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars (ADP: 31, WR16): Do you really know what you're getting with Ridley on a new team and playing just five games since 2020? He only has one big season to his credit, too.

TIGHT END

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (ADP: 113, TE10): Never once has lived up to his talent level in six seasons. The Browns' wide receiver corps is deep and their system is merely average for tight ends.

KICKER

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (ADP: 212, K4): Since breaking out in 2019 when Patrick Mahomes struggled, Butker's highest finish has been the No. 11 fantasy kicker.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Philadelphia Eagles (ADP: 148, D/ST1): They have a new defensive coordinator and lost CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Those 70 sacks from 2022 will be hard to replicate with a much tougher schedule.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football 2023: Calvin Ridley headlines All-Risk/Reward team