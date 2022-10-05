Fantasy Football Trade Values: Why it might be time to deal a star receiver

Special to Yahoo Sports

Week 5 is the start of peak trade season in most fantasy football leagues. We have four good weeks of data on how teams will likely use players and we finally have a chance to see how our fantasy teams stack up. If you're feeling bad about your squad, there is still plenty of time left to turn it around. Or plenty of season left to solidify your playoff-bound team. We are here for all managers. All you have to do is to determine team strengths/weaknesses, hit the waiver wire, and send some trade requests!

For those of you unfamiliar with my trade advice methodology, you can go deeper into the process if you're interested. Each week, I'll also include a link to my updated trade value chart, which will have additional players to consider acquiring, dealing or holding.

Bottomline, we want to focus on market discrepancies and key players that I think are overvalued or undervalued with room for return. With that context, let's examine three receivers and what you should do with them in fantasy leagues.

[Visit 4for4, where 92% of subscribers made the playoffs, for more]

Trade for Christian Kirk

Kirk has been having a (surprisingly) good season so far with the Jags, but his output last week might provide an opportunity to trade for him at a slightly reduced cost. Jacksonville ran into a tough Eagles defense and some fairly heavy rain. All these factors caused Kirk to have a depressed Week 4. It tends to be easier to trade for players after they have a down week vs a strong one (duh).

The trade market seems to have him in a tier below what he should be, so there is room to gain value on a deal over the next couple of weeks.

Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk is coming off a quiet game, which presents an opportunity to trade for him in fantasy leagues. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trade Ja'Marr Chase

This one absolutely terrifies me. Chase is a great wide receiver, but if you can deal him at his draft day value, which seems a step above how he should be viewed going forward, you could be in good shape. Do not move Chase for peanuts or consider this a sell-low suggestion. I'm saying to try and sell Chase high, because the market perception of him is still solid. If you can send Chase for an elite running back or tight end, you will be gaining value. On the other side, the right two for one swap might make sense if you need depth on your team.

Story continues

To be clear, Chase is not a must-move player, but worth checking interest in your league.

[Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Trade for Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson is a good wide receiver on a bad team with a rookie quarterback and a crowded wide receiver room. There is a lot of good and a lot of bad around his situation. But that means there is uncertainty, which can drive down his trade value. We don't know what Kenny Pickett will do to that offense, but I like to bet on talent and Johnson feels undervalued right now.

For additional names to consider, check out the original article on 4for4.com

More from 4for4.com: Best fantasy matchups of Week 5

Stay ahead with 4for4 Fantasy Football's accurate rankings, advanced tools and data-driven content.

Better known as “PeakedInHighSkool,” Alex spends most of his free time building tools to help league managers. His long-running series “Reddit Adjusted Trade Value Charts” has helped him find his niche in the industry. Alex works full time as an engineer and is absolutely exhausting to talk to at parties since he only talks about fantasy football, CrossFit, and brewing beer. He can follow him on Twitter @PeakedInHS_FF or on Reddit as u/PeakedInHighSkool.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast