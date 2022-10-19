Fantasy Football Trade Values: What to do a month away from default deadline?

Special to Yahoo Sports

Week 6 is in the books and this NFL season is absolutely flying by! It is that time of year to check your fantasy league settings for the trade deadline. The Yahoo default trade deadline is November 19th (Week 11), but commissioners had the ability to change that date. So, it is important to know when to make the final push. Plan accordingly.

For those of you unfamiliar with my trade advice methodology, you can go deeper into the process if you're interested. Each week, I'll also include a link to my updated trade value chart, which will have additional players to consider acquiring, dealing or holding.

Bottomline, we want to focus on market discrepancies and key players that I think are overvalued or undervalued with room for return. With that context, let's examine what to do with four intriguing players.

[Visit 4for4, where 92% of subscribers made the playoffs, for more]

St. Brown is coming off a bye and still seems to be carrying a lot of hype. I like him and think he is a good player in an offense that likes to throw the ball. But, it seems like the market likes him even more. If you have good depth and need running back help, I would like to trade St. Brown for a Tier 3 type RB like Alvin Kamara or D'Andre Swift. I am not really interested in swapping him for other wide receivers because he seems well-valued there. This is another soft sell like Ja'Marr Chase last week. Not a must-sell.

Trade for Allen Lazard

The Packers' offense has been bad, but since getting healthy, Lazard has been a bright spot. He is trending up as a great WR2 or flex play that can be acquired well below that, because the market appears to be sleeping on him still.

Allen Lazard has been one of the few fantasy bright spots on the Packers' offense. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Trade for Josh Jacobs

Jacobs might be one of those rare "buy highs" that you see every year. He's the clear focal point of the ground game in a decent offense that is also getting some passing downs work. His fantasy value is on the rise, but not quite fast enough. I expect he'll be a hard player to acquire, but I am targeting him in the few leagues I don't already have him in. He is at the bottom of the Tier 2 RBs, but is still considered a Tier 3 player (that Kamara or Swift range) by the market.

Story continues

It is a good move to consolidate depth into a higher-caliber player. I would be trying to send a 2-for-1 offer to land Jacobs.

Bonus player to consider

Gabe Davis has had an up-and-down start to his season and a lot of that is likely related to his injury. He is on a bye this week which makes him a solid target.

None of these players are must-buy or must-sells. These are just guys that are likely misvalued in your league. We are looking for opportunities to gain value and exploit market perception. Trading is an art and the best part of fantasy football.

For additional names to consider, check out the original article on 4for4.com

More from 4for4.com: Stash candidates ahead of Week 7

Stay ahead with 4for4 Fantasy Football's accurate rankings, advanced tools and data-driven content.

Better known as “PeakedInHighSkool,” Alex spends most of his free time building tools to help league managers. His long-running series “Reddit Adjusted Trade Value Charts” has helped him find his niche in the industry. Alex works full time as an engineer and is absolutely exhausting to talk to at parties since he only talks about fantasy football, CrossFit, and brewing beer. He can follow him on Twitter @PeakedInHS_FF or on Reddit as u/PeakedInHighSkool.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast