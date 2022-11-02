Fantasy Football Trade Values: Time to say goodbye to Jonathan Taylor?

Special to Yahoo Sports

Week 8 is in the books and we are on to Week 9 of the fantasy season! There was a lot more NFL trade deadline movement than normal, and that shook up the fantasy trade market. The tight end position is still a dumpster fire and we keep getting hit with wide receiver injuries. Take a look at the 2-6, or 3-5 teams in your leagues as they try to make a push for the playoffs. In my experience, they are the most willing to make a trade to attempt to turn their season around.

For those of you unfamiliar with my trade advice methodology, you can go deeper into the process if you're interested. Each week, I'll also include a link to my updated trade value chart, which will have additional players to consider acquiring, dealing or holding.

Bottomline, we want to focus on market discrepancies and key players that I think are overvalued or undervalued with room for return. With that context, let's examine what to do with three intriguing players.

Trade for Jaylen Waddle

Waddle is coming off a great week and a great start to his season. He is another "buy-high" suggestion like Josh Jacobs was a couple of weeks ago. The market is high on Waddle, but we are higher! He finally seems to be healthy after getting a little banged up earlier in the year. I would be trying to pair a tier 3 running back (Joe Mixon for example) or wide receiver (like Tee Higgins) with another piece to consolidate depth into Waddle. This move only works in leagues where the Waddle manager needs depth.

Trade Jonathan Taylor

Taylor has had a rough start to the season and injuries are really starting to pile on. It is very likely that Taylor managers are projected to miss the playoffs (I know I am in leagues with Taylor) and it is time to pivot. As a below .500 team, I am going to winning teams and trying to cash in on his name value and upside. We need points now, so it is time to get a piece (or pieces) to make a postseason push. A lingering ankle injury will end fantasy playoff hopes.

Trade for Ja'Marr Chase

Chase has fallen so much that he might be a buy. I think a strong team, with depth, should consider sending a high flex-level player for Chase. Maybe he will heal faster than normal humans. It is a risky move, but few players have as much upside.

None of these players are must-buy or must-sells. These are just guys that are likely misvalued in your league. We are looking for opportunities to gain value and exploit market perception. Trading is an art and the best part of fantasy football.

