Fantasy Football: Tottenham trio lead Goal's Premier League Team of the Week

There weren’t too many crazy results this week, but there were plenty of surprising goal scorers. It wasn’t just the goalscorers though, in fact, nine of the players in this week’s team of the week are less than 15% owned. So, since you may not know some of these players let’s introduce you.
GK: Robert Elliot - Newcastle - 1 Game, 3 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 8 Points
Eliott is the cheapest regularly starting goalkeeper in the Goal game and, as such, is at least worth some consideration. With two consecutive clean sheets behind Newcastle, and two bottom 10 attacks ahead, the 31-year-old seems an ideal budget ‘keeper.
DF: Jamal Lascelles - Newcastle - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points
DF: Ben Davies - Tottenham - 1 Game, 2 Assists, 1 Clean Sheet = 13 Points
The Welshman seemed to be just a fill in option until Danny Rose returned, but he has been much more than that thus far. Davies is top five in both chances created, accurate crosses, and assists among all Premier League players thus far. He is now a must own, at least for the time being.
DF: Benjamin Mendy - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points
DF: Sead Kolasinac - Arsenal - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points
MF: Pascal Gross - Brighton - 1 Game, 2 Goals, 1 Assist = 17 Points
After being touted as a sneaky play in the pre-season, Gross came through in a big way against West Brom this weekend. He took part in all of Brighton’s goals on Saturday and may continue to do so considering he sits first or second in every meaningful attacking statistic at the club.
MF: Leroy Sane - Manchester City - 1 Substitute Appearance, 2 Goals = 13 Points
MF: Christian Eriksen - Tottenham - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points
FWD: Danny Welbeck - Arsenal - 1 Game, 2 Goals, 1 Assist = 15 Points
FWD: Harry Kane - Tottenham - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 12 Points
Well, if anything, Kane’s brace on Saturday all but proved the existence of his August curse. He currently has the most shots on target in the Premier League, but is still 8.5% shy of his career shot accuracy (61.5%) and the return to that particular mean should bring plenty of goals with it.
FWD: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - Stoke - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 12 Points
