Fantasy Football: Top three rookies to target

In fantasy football, you almost never see rookies picked in the first few rounds, with most GMs opting to go with the safe-bet superstars and proven fantasy producers.

It's hard to predict how well rookies will do in fantasy football as they adapt to the NFL and its demands, but there are always a few names that are worth taking a gamble on.

Here are some of our picks for first-year players that could make a splash for your fantasy team.

It's hard to predict how well rookies will do in fantasy, but there are always a few names that are worth taking a gamble on. (Getty Images)

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Olave stood out in this year's draft class with his elite route running and seems ready to transfer that skill to the NFL level. The Saints will be desperate to get Olave in and comfortable with the offense, considering the lack of talent and depth in their current receiving corps with star Michael Thomas still inactive.

The 2022 11th-overall pick scored 13 touchdowns with Ohio State last year and should be the ideal deep threat for a quarterback who likes to push the ball downfield aggressively like Jameis Winston.

Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

London was taken by the Falcons with the eighth-overall pick of this year's draft, hoping to find and develop the NFL latest big wide receiver. At 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, the 21-year-old has the size and strength to gain yards after the catch, but also has the IQ necessary for a receiver of his size to find pockets of space and get open.

While Atlanta has big question marks at the quarterback position, London is likely to get a ton of targets, being the clear no. 1 option in what is a pretty sparse wide receiving corps, talent-wise.

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Hall was the first running-back taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, and for good reason. He ran for 1,472 yards and scored 20 touchdowns for Iowa State last year, and with an upgraded offensive line in New York, he could very well jump onto the NFL scene in a flash.

Banking on second-year QB Zach Wilson taking the next step in his development, the Jets' offense could be a potent one with all the young talent they've accumulated recently. If you're able to pick up Hall as a third running-back option, it's a no-brainer.

More from Yahoo Sports