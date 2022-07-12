Fantasy Football: Top rookies to target in your 2022 draft

Every year, a handful of rookies make an immediate impact in the fantasy football landscape, and this year’s class is sure to be no different.

The 2022 NFL draft was loaded with talented prospects at every skill position, and many of them landed in situations that should allow them to make an instant splash.

Here are the top rookies you should target in your fantasy football drafts this year:

RB Breece Hall | New York Jets

Hall was the clear-cut top running back in this year’s draft, bringing a skill set to the next level that’s reminiscent of Jonathan Taylor, and the college production to match. The Jets already have a talented young runner in Michael Carter, but he should move into a change-of-pace role behind Hall, who has the tools to make plays on every down.

WR Drake London | Atlanta Falcons

Despite a season-ending ankle injury, London put up impressive numbers at USC last year, and still ended up being the first receiver off the board in a loaded class at the position. His combination of size, athleticism and physicality should make him especially effective in the red zone, and he immediately becomes the most talented pass-catcher not named Kyle Pitts on this roster.

WR Garrett Wilson | New York Jets

One of multiple top-10 picks the Jets had this year, Wilson brings explosiveness and big-play ability to an offense that’s loaded with promise. As Zach Wilson continues to develop, Wilson should give the Jets’ young quarterback another dynamic threat at all levels of the field, and Wilson’s arm strength should take full advantage.

WR Chris Olave | New Orleans Saints

The Saints went into this year’s draft with a huge need at receiver, and they traded up to land Olave at No. 11 overall. In a receiver class loaded with potential, Olave was perhaps the most polished and pro-ready of the group, with the reliable hands and sharp route-running ability that should allow him to make an immediate impact.

RB Kenneth Walker III | Seattle Seahawks

Despite Rashaad Penny’s impressive finish to the 2021 season, the Seahawks still spent an early second-round pick on Walker. While that might muddy the waters in this backfield, Walker has the talent to establish himself as the lead back, especially if Penny continues to struggle with injury issues. Walker’s combination of vision, patience, instincts and physicality could make him the full-time starter early in his rookie season.

WR Treylon Burks | Tennessee Titans

After trading A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Titans used the first-round pick they acquired to select Burks, who has a similar skill set to the outgoing star receiver. Burks might take a little patience, but his combination of size, athleticism, physicality and leaping ability should make him a problem for opposing defenders. Even in a run-heavy offense, Burks should get plenty of chances to create big plays.

RB James Cook | Buffalo Bills

The Bills made it clear that finding a pass-catching specialist at running back was a top priority in the 2022 draft, which is why they spent a second-round pick on Cook, who should be the perfect fit. While undersized, Cook’s explosiveness and receiving skills should give him a significant role in a pass-happy offense, which should have PPR managers targeting him early.

WR Skyy Moore | Kansas City Chiefs

After trading away Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs selected Moore in the second round of this year’s draft, giving them a potential replacement for Hill’s explosiveness and big-play ability. While new signings like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster will get their share of targets, and Mecole Hardman will continue to have a big role, Moore has the potential to quickly become Patrick Mahomes’ new favorite target.

WR Christian Watson | Green Bay Packers

Much like the Chiefs, the Packers traded away their best receiver this offseason, and then spent a second-round pick on a potential replacement. Green Bay traded up to land Watson, who has a rare combination of size and speed that could make him a superstar at the next level. He’s still a bit raw, and will need some time to develop, but expect Aaron Rodgers to take full advantage of his impressive physical tools.

WR George Pickens | Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have a stellar track record when it comes to Day 2 receivers, and they’ve landed yet another steal in Pickens, who has first-round talent. His complete skill set should be put to good use in Pittsburgh, with his blocking prowess and ability to line up inside or outside getting him on the field plenty. The quarterback situation might be a bit unstable for now, but Pickens could still make a splash in Year 1.

WR Jahan Dotson | Washington Commanders

The Commanders just gave Terry McLaurin a much-deserved extension, but they also spent a first-round pick on Dotson, who should benefit from opposing defenses paying so much attention to McLaurin. Dotson isn’t the biggest receiver, but he makes up for it with a well-rounded, polished skill set, and the ability to make big plays out of any catch.

WR Jameson Willams | Detroit Lions

This is obviously the biggest wild-card of the list, as Williams is still working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in the national title game. Without the injury, Williams likely would have been the clear-cut front-runner in this year’s loaded receiver class, thanks to his elite explosiveness and knack for making big plays. Whenever he does hit the field, he could easily end up being the best player on this list.

